Faribault schools is looking for a new assistant principal following the Thursday resignation of Middle School Assistant Principal Kelly McDermott.
According to a release from the district, McDermott accepted a position with Lakeville Area Schools in order to be closer to her home.
McDermott was hired as Faribault Middle School assistant principal in 2016. During her tenure with the district, she was instrumental in creating a positive learning environment for students and keeping parents informed through online communications like the Falcon Strong Happenings newsletter.
“Kelly provided great leadership during her time at the middle school. We wish her the best of luck in her new position,” said Human Resources Director Nicole Yochum.
Her tenure hit a bump in May 2018 when a complaint was filed against her, leading the district to put her on paid leave for three months before determining no disciplinary action was necessary. The complaint against McDermott is non-public information, per state statute.
Before taking her position with Faribault Schools, McDermott worked as Prior Lake-Savage Schools for 13 years.
The district has begun its search for a new assistant principal who will continue to cultivate a positive culture at the middle school. The position requires a secondary principal licensure from the state of Minnesota or a secondary administrative specialist degree.