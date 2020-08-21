Northfield resident Evan Pak has recently completed a yearlong service term at River Bend Nature Center.
River Bend was one of 42 sites across Minnesota that applied and was selected to receive a GreenCorps member.
As part of his service, Pak took part in River Bend’s storm water and waste reduction elementary education curriculum. With River Bend staff, he visited dozens of classrooms to teach about the importance of the following the 3Rs — reduce, reuse and recycle — reducing waste, and keeping water clean.
While the COVID-19 crisis disrupted many of his planned projects, he still completed many important tasks for River Bend. He inventoried all of the trail signs and memorials, developed a sustainability consulting plan and fought invasive species.
“I’ll definitely miss my time here at River Bend. The staff, the volunteers, the visitors and even the animals never failed to brighten my day. Every moment spent outside left me feeling refreshed, whether I was taking photos, clearing trails or pulling invasive species. But this isn’t goodbye. I’ll be back to visit all the time. It’s just too special of a place to not come back," said Pak, a Northfield High School and St. Olaf College graduate.
“Evan was a pleasure to work with. I enjoyed seeing him become more comfortable teaching younger students, and you could tell they responded well to his enthusiasm for the topic," said the center's naturalist outreach program coordinator, Molly Olson
"Evan's enthusiasm is contagious. He has many well-developed skills — from communication to photography to being skilled with chainsaw use and invasive species removal to technology. It will be fun to watch what path his career takes," said River Bend Director Breanna Wheeler.
The Minnesota GreenCorps is a program administered by the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency and funded in part by the AmeriCorps program, with 42 members placed at a variety of government agencies, universities, and non-profits across the state. Member projects vary, but they all share the goal of protecting and improving Minnesota’s environment.