"I truly love what I do," said state Sen. John Jasinski, R-Faribault, when asked why he is seeking to be reelected this November.
Following a shakeup in legislative districts statewide, with new maps drawn up by a five-judge Minnesota Redistricting Panel, the two-term senator made it clear early on that his work at the state Capitol is far from over.
On Thursday, Jasinski made it official with a formal announcement of his reelection campaign. Currently representing District 24, Jasinski is now running to represent the newly drawn District 19.
"It is an honor and a privilege to serve the citizens of Minnesota in the Minnesota Senate," Jasinski said. "There are a lot of things I have started that I want to get done."
The newly drawn district the senator hopes to represent keeps most of his main constituent cities — including Faribault, Owatonna and Waseca — while moving further west in both Rice and Waseca counties. The district will now include Janesville and Elysian in Waseca County, and Kenyon and Wanamingo in Goodhue County. However, it will no longer incorporate Claremont — or any of Dodge County — as well as Ellendale in Steele County.
Aside from feeling passionate about the work, a major motivator for Jasinksi to seek reelection is the "big turnover" he said is coming to the Minnesota Senate.
"I know of at least nine senators who are retiring," Jasinski said, adding that the more time an elected official has at the Capitol, the more influence and knowledge they are able to bring. "That means there's going to be a lot of important, key committee spots available … There will be an opening for a bonding chair, a finance chair, which will be huge, a lot that will be coming available depending on what happens in the election."
One opening Jasinski said he'd be interested in transitioning to, if he were to be reelected, is the chair of the Transportation Committee, which he has been vice chair of since first elected in 2016. The current chair, Sen. Scott Newman, R-Hutchinson, has already announced he will be retiring and not seeking reelection in the fall. According to Jasinski, it would be a natural transition for him to move into the vacant chair role.
Jasinski said he is feeling confident that Minnesota will be seeing a "red wave" in the Legislature this fall and expects to see the Republicans continue to have the majority.
During his two terms, Jasinski has helped secure funding for K-12 schools, protected nursing homes, providing funding for Tink Larson Field in Waseca, acquired funding to clean up Roberds Lake in Faribault after devastating tornadoes rolled through in 2018, and helped pass the Matson Strong Bill to increase penalties for those convicted of first-degree assault with a dangerous weapon against a police officer — a movement inspired by and named after Waseca officer Arik Matson, who was shot while responding to a report of a suspicious person call in January 2020.
Perhaps most notably, however, Jasinski was instrumental in securing funding to complete the safety expansion of Highway 14 between Owatonna and Dodge Center, from two to four lanes. The project was the catalyst of Jasinski's first run for office.
With this next reelection run, though, Jasinski said he has a lot of irons in the fire for projects he'd like to get done, so he is planning on focusing on the work at hand and letting the voters decide if he is worth another term.
"A big thing I am focusing on right now is funding for roads and bridges, especially in small cities and townships — I'm very passionate about representing the small cities, like the Medfords and the Morristowns," Jasinski said. "I also have some additional work with law enforcement I'd like to keep moving on, and I am working very hands on to get an interchange on the north side of Faribault to make sure that city can grow where it needs to."
Jasinski said he is also working diligently to get money included in the next bonding bill for Owatonna's wastewater treatment plant project and would like to help the state focus on tax relief, as he sees a "huge exodus" of Minnesota wealth because of the current high tax rates.
"If people approve of my work, they will vote for me," Jasinski said. "I feel I know the district well. I'm informed with what they need and hear it everywhere I go … It has been an incredible privilege serving as your voice in the Minnesota Senate, and I am running for reelection to build on our shared success."