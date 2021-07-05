A group of current and former English Language Learners at Faribault High School are being recognized and receiving college credits for their proficiency in multiple languages.
Faribault High School students Bich Duong, Jesus Arriaza-Lopez, Kelly Cerillo Reyes last week received a Minnesota World Language Proficiency Certificate while Denise Rodriguez and Egla Marquez-Gutierrez earned a Gold Seal certificate from the state.
Earning these certificates is no easy feat: students must demonstrate a high level of fluency in speaking, reading, listening and writing in English and one other language to receive this recognition. Students knowledgeable enough to receive a certificate qualify for two semesters of college credits from Minnesota state colleges and universities, while gold seal honorees earn three semester credits. For some professional organizations, the gold seal also serves as proof that a student is proficient enough to teach foreign language at the high school and college level.
The highest recognition a student can receive is the platinum seal, a step above gold, offering four semester credits. In some professions, the platinum seal proves a student is capable of interpreting foreign languages at the United Nations.
Few students at Faribault High School have received world language certificates due the level of proficiency required, but this past school year the school district created new opportunities for students to test their skills. In previous years, the high school administered the ACTFL exam (American Council on the Teaching of Foreign Languages) solely for students enrolled in foreign language classes. Starting in the 2020-21 school year, any sophomore, junior or senior could take the test.
Faribault High School English Learner Coordinator Sam Ouk said the expanding exam eligibility has allowed the school district to not just recognize high-achieving students in foreign language classes, but also acknowledge the bilingual and multilingual talent English Language Learners offer to the community.
“For these students to come in with bilingual skills, it’s really an asset to our school and our community,” said Ouk. “These students are not coming in with a deficit, but actually trying to add on to the language skills that we have. So it really changed the mindset of how we work with English Language Learners.”
The expanded eligibility allowed students like Arriaza-Lopez, who wasn’t enrolled in any language classes at Faribault, the opportunity to be certified. He’ bilingual and much of his fluency in English and Spanish was developed at home.
“My mom at a very young age, since we moved her from Guatemala, she knew that we would be reading and listening and speaking English here in the United States, so she wanted us to also read Spanish and speak Spanish at home and also practice writing it,” said Arriaza-Lopez. “That helped, even in that early age up until now, that really helped me in the test.”
All five of the certificate-earning students are either currently or previously enrolled in the school’s English Learners program. Four received bilingual certifications for English and Spanish and one received a certification for English and Vietnamese.
Beyond the benefit of college credits, the World Language Proficiency Certificate, and gold and platinum seals provide students with documented proof of their bilingual or multilingual abilities.
“Since right now my focus is going to university to focus on majoring in business and in business you meet people all over the country, sometimes even all over the world, that [certificate] is going to help me a lot to be able to connect and communicate with others,” said Arriaza-Lopez.
Ouk said the certification can also create opportunities for students to pursue work as interpreters or enter fields like STEM where there is a strong need for people fluent in languages other than English.
“This creates an opportunity to recognize some of the assets and skills which many, many of our students come in already having,” said Ouk. “Some of our native students don’t even have that opportunity, that experience to learn another language and these students come in ready and acquire their English. It’s really an opportunity to recognize these skill sets.”