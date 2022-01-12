When mother nature gives you a nearly 40 degree day in mid-January, most Minnesotans can agree on the best course of action — soaking in all the vitamin D outside.
That's just what a handful of Faribault residents chose to do Tuesday evening at Jefferson Park, located at 925 10th St. SW.
While the temperature still required winter coats, hats and mittens, in order to stay warm, the air felt pretty nice compared to the below freezing temperatures prior.
Travis Krenske agreed it was a nice day to get the kids out of the house and enjoy all Minnesota winters have to offer. He brought his son, Greyson, age 7, to get some extra ice time in at Jefferson.
Though it was his first time skating out at the outdoor ice rink, it wasn't Greyson's first time on the ice. He participates on the Mite team through the Faribault Hockey Association. It was clear by the amount of times Greyson raced around the rink that he enjoyed his time outside.
Travis recalls fond memories of skating on the same ice rink when he was a kid, as he grew up in a house between Jeffrerson and the Faribault High School, making the outdoor ice rink within walking distance.
Greyson wasn't the only youngster on the ice Tuesday. He was also accompanied by the Uribe Perez family. Siblings Stephanie, Dorian and Oliver burned off some of their energy on the ice, and shared smiles and laughs as the sun began to set. Dorian also brought along one of his friends, Haley Tores, a fellow student at Jefferson Elementary.
It was the second time this winter season for Tores on the ice, and she personally enjoyed going round, and round, and round the oval-shaped rink. The youth used skate assists, made available through the Faribault Parks and Recreation in the warming house, to aid in their skating.
Local resident Tim Reinke was among those enjoying the 'heat wave.' He said it's been 20 years since he skated last, and looks forward to more trips to the ice rink to sharpen his skills.
He's been looking to build up the strength in his hips again, after wear and tear from working in the labor field for 30 years left its mark. He grew up in Minnetonka, well known for its love of hockey, and moved to Faribault 26 years ago.
After he learns to keep his balance and body centered over the course of winter, Reinke hopes to form a league for others his age sometime next year.