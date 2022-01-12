When mother nature gives you a nearly 40 degree day in mid-January, most Minnesotans can agree on the best course of action — soaking in all the vitamin D outside. 

Jefferson Skating_3.jpg

Skate assists are available for use in the warming house at Jefferson Park from 4 to 9 p.m. Monday through Friday and 1 to 9 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. (Michelle Vlasak/southernminn.com)

That's just what a handful of Faribault residents chose to do Tuesday evening at Jefferson Park, located at 925 10th St. SW. 

Jefferson Skating_1.jpg

Outdoor skating rinks at Jefferson Park opened Sunday, Jan. 2. Since then, many have laced up their skates and hit the ice as a way to enjoy the great outdoors. (Michelle Vlasak/southernminn.com)

While the temperature still required winter coats, hats and mittens, in order to stay warm, the air felt pretty nice compared to the below freezing temperatures prior.

Travis Krenske agreed it was a nice day to get the kids out of the house and enjoy all Minnesota winters have to offer. He brought his son, Greyson, age 7, to get some extra ice time in at Jefferson.

Though it was his first time skating out at the outdoor ice rink, it wasn't Greyson's first time on the ice. He participates on the Mite team through the Faribault Hockey Association. It was clear by the amount of times Greyson raced around the rink that he enjoyed his time outside.

Travis recalls fond memories of skating on the same ice rink when he was a kid, as he grew up in a house between Jeffrerson and the Faribault High School, making the outdoor ice rink within walking distance. 

Jefferson Skating_2.jpg

Greyson Krenske, age 7, gets some extra ice time in Tuesday evening at Jefferson Elementary. (Michelle Vlasak/southernminn.com)

Greyson wasn't the only youngster on the ice Tuesday. He was also accompanied by the Uribe Perez family. Siblings Stephanie, Dorian and Oliver burned off some of their energy on the ice, and shared smiles and laughs as the sun began to set. Dorian also brought along one of his friends, Haley Tores, a fellow student at Jefferson Elementary. 

Jefferson Skating_5.jpg

Oliver Uribe Perez spends his Tuesday evening sliding on the ice with his family. (Michelle Vlasak/southernminn.com)

It was the second time this winter season for Tores on the ice, and she personally enjoyed going round, and round, and round the oval-shaped rink. The youth used skate assists, made available through the Faribault Parks and Recreation in the warming house, to aid in their skating. 

Jefferson Skating_4.jpg

Haley Tores, left, maneuvers around the ice with a skate assist alongside her friend Dorian Uribe Perez, and his younger brother Oliver. (Michelle Vlasak/southernminn.com)
Jefferson Skating.jpg

Jefferson Elementary students Dorian Uribe Perez and Haley Tores enjoy their time on the ice at Jefferson Park Tuesday evening. (Michelle Vlasak/southernminn.com)

Local resident Tim Reinke was among those enjoying the 'heat wave.' He said it's been 20 years since he skated last, and looks forward to more trips to the ice rink to sharpen his skills.

He's been looking to build up the strength in his hips again, after wear and tear from working in the labor field for 30 years left its mark. He grew up in Minnetonka, well known for its love of hockey, and moved to Faribault 26 years ago.

Jefferson Skating_6.jpg

Tim Reinke laces up his skates for the first time in 20 years Tuesday. After 30 years of working in the labor industry, he looks forward to learning his balance and keeping his body centered. (Michelle Vlasak/southernminn.com)

After he learns to keep his balance and body centered over the course of winter, Reinke hopes to form a league for others his age sometime next year. 

Reach reporter Michelle Vlasak at 507-333-3128. ©Copyright 2022 APG Media of Southern Minnesota.  All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments