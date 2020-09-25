Lisa Kaczke recognized journalism as a potential career path from her earliest exposure to newspaper articles.
“I started reading the Star Tribune when I was a kid,” Kaczke said. “It was kind of a habit I picked up from my parents."
Throughout the past 14 years, Kaczke’s reporting skills took her through various regions of Minnesota and to Sioux Falls, South Dakota.
A desire to live closer to her parents and siblings in the Twin Cities, and explore state parks and recreational opportunities, recently brought Kaczke back to her home state. Based in Owatonna, she started her role as APG Media of Southern Minnesota associate editor Wednesday.
Kaczke (whose last name is pronounced cass-key) replaces long-time People’s Press managing editor, Jeffrey Jackson, and will lead the editorial team in Owatonna. In addition to her position as managing editor of the People’s Press, Kaczke will serve as the region’s associate editor and report to APG Media of Southern Minnesota Regional Managing Editor Suzy Rook.
“We are thrilled to have this key editorial role filled,” said Steve Fisher, regional publisher and president for APG Media of Southern Minnesota. “I think the readers of the People’s Press and the greater Owatonna community will appreciate Lisa’s commitment to local news.
“I like to look at things in a big picture and how it affects residents in the community,” Kaczke said of her journalistic approach.
A native of Plymouth, Kaczke decided to head east to further her education. She earned her journalism degree at Northeastern University in Boston, Massachusetts, and then earned her master’s in journalism from Boston University. She landed her first reporter job in International Falls and continued scoring journalism opportunities in Fergus Falls, Duluth, Edina, and most recently Sioux Falls, where she covered state government.
“I definitely enjoy covering politics and government," Kaczke said. "I think that’s essential in a community.”
It's fitting then that Kaczke began her new role as associate editor as the election season draws nearer.
"I am looking forward to covering elections," she said. "I think it’s going to be an interesting year for politics."
Kaczke sticks to reporting as her main writing outlet but ventures beyond newspapers when it comes to reading. She primarily enjoys novels but also reads non-fiction.
When she isn’t reporting, Kaczke said, “You can usually find me outside. I like to hike in the summer, and snowshoe and ski during the winter.”
To connect with Kaczke, email her at lisa.kaczke@apgsomn.com or call 507-444-2371.