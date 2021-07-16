Faribault School District recently named Katie Rotvold as its new curriculum and instruction coordinator.
“I love that this position has a lot of different responsibilities that connect in different ways,” Rotvold said. “I envision being able to bridge ideas across boundaries in assessment, curriculum, multi-tiered systems of support, PLCs, equity, and supporting the needs of the wonderful staff of Faribault Public Schools!”
Rotvold earned a bachelor’s degree in elementary education from Concordia College. She also carries a Master of Science in elementary education from the University of St. Thomas, a Master of Arts in gifted, creative and talented education, and is currently pursuing an education doctorate and administrative licensure through Hamline University. She previously taught first and fourth grade in Rochester and Mankato, and served for four years as an instructional coach in Mankato. She looks forward to learning about the Faribault School District, contributing to the district’s teaching and learning team, connecting people and bringing them together.
“My experiences with the people in this district have shown me there is deep dedication to the mission and vision,” Rotvold said. “I can tell people are extremely motivated and passionate about continuous improvement and I can’t wait to bring my enthusiasm to this effort as well.”
Rotvold currently resides in Mankato. She enjoys spending time with family on Ottertail Lake and hiking the trails on the North Shore.