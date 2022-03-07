During the pandemic, local public schools have seen attendance figures suffer as some parents are opting to shift their children to local private schools or pursue alternatives such as homeschooling.
Newly released data from the Minnesota Department of Education showed that for the second year in a row, enrollment at Minnesota school districts declined over the last year. However, the enrollment drop was much smaller, at about .3% of total statewide enrollment.
Locally, Owatonna Public Schools did see a slight increase in enrollment last year, and Tri-City United a significantly larger one. TCU is the only large school district in the area with enrollment levels currently above pre-pandemic levels.
By contrast, all large local school districts saw a decline in enrollment last year. Faribault and St. Peter School Districts have been hit particularly hard by recent enrollment trends, with both reporting an enrollment decline of close to 200 students in the last two years.
The decline in enrollment, even though much more modest than the year prior, is very much out of line with trends over the last decade. Throughout the 2010s, enrollment at local districts could be counted on to rise each year, even if by a modest amount.
At local private schools like St. Mary’s in Owatonna, the opposite has happened. Principal Jen Swanson said that for years, class sizes had been stagnant or in decline. Now, the K-8 side of the school has seen an increase in enrollment.
“Some families came to us because we were able to stay in person as some other schools went to distance or hybrid learning,” she said. “We were able to stay in person because of our size.”
At Trinity Lutheran School in Janesville, Principal Wade Stockman said that enrollment increased by about 20 students in the pandemic’s wake - a huge increase for a school of roughly 100 students.
Aside from the early months of the pandemic, the school has been able to maintain in-person classes, aside from a brief period of quarantine after one teacher contracted the virus. While parents appreciate the commitment to in-person learning, Stockman said that the school’s appeal is deeper than that.
“I think people have been looking for a school that speaks to what’s going on in society, and their beliefs,” he said.
Lower enrollment certainly isn’t fun for local public school districts, given the structure of the state’s per-pupil funding formula. After years of increases in state funding, even if they didn’t fully keep up with increased costs, districts are now looking at having to make do with less.
St. Peter Public Schools Superintendent Bill Gronseth said that while St. Peter High School has managed to hang onto higher enrollment figures achieved after roughly a decade of growth, the decrease has been stark in primary school grades.
“We are seeing an increased number of families choosing to homeschool or go to a parochial school because they didn't have as restrictive strategies for COVID,” he said.
While the enrollment process is just starting, indications for the upcoming school year seem to indicate that the tide is starting to shift as the recovery in enrollment figures seen during the 2021-2022 school year continues apace.
In Faribault, projections provided by Superintendent Todd Sesker indicate that Kindergarten enrollment is on pace to increase in the upcoming year. Similarly, Gronseth said that Kindergarten enrollment has thus far been robust.
“A lot of families are signing up for kindergarten,” he said. “We’re already ahead of previous years.