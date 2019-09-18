Getting a bite to eat after school isn’t always possible for student athletes, especially if they need to hop on the bus for an away game.
That isn’t the case at Faribault Public Schools this year, since anyone involved in a supervised after school activity at Faribault High School, Middle School and Jefferson Elementary now qualifies for a sack supper.
“After we did some more research at the end of last school year, we realized we could expand our capacity to serve more people,” said Brenda Boehm, director of food service for Faribault Public Schools. “Athletes burn more calories each day, so we thought, ‘Why not extend our services to athletes?’”
The district qualifies for sack suppers since a high population of Faribault Public Schools students receive free or reduced-price lunches. According to data from Minnesota Department of Education, 48% of students at FHS students and 60% of students at the middle school receive free or reduced-price lunches.
Faribault Middle School and Jefferson Elementary already offer meals free to students 18 and under Monday through Thursday starting next week as part of Faribault Community School. The sack suppers are considered an extension of that service.
Sack suppers include uncrustable peanut butter and grape jelly sandwiches, carrots sticks and milk - products all conducive for bus rides. The simplicity of these meals, provided by Sodexo, also means manageable labor for the school’s food department.
Cassie Ohnstad, head junior varsity volleyball coach, said the sack suppers have been "a great addition" to away game bus rides, and she requested volleyball players receive them the rest of the season.
"The girl's have such a long day on away games, we often don't get home until 9 or 10 p.m. at night," said Ohnstad. "This way they don't have to pack so much extra food, and it's so important to make sure they have enough energy to play volleyball all night."
As of right now, Boehm said the best option for the district was to offer these sacks for away games only. In the future, the district may look into extending the services to Roosevelt and Lincoln Elementary.
Between the high school and the middle school, Boehm said an average of 150 sack suppers nourish students per week since the start of the 2019-20 school year.
“We know no matter what, they’ll get something to eat,” said Boehm. “Especially for those who don’t have the capacity to bring those lunches, there’s something provided for them.”