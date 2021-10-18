A priest with ties to Faribault has been named the new bishop of Crookston.
Andrew Cozzens, 53, was named to the post Monday by Pope Francis. Cozzens will replace Bishop Michael Hoeppner who resigned earlier this year at the request of the pope after an investigation into whether he covered up sexual abuse in the Crookston diocese.
A native of Denver, Cozzens is the youngest of three children. He graduated from Benedictine College in Atchison, Kansas. After college, Cozzens served as a traveling missionary to young people around the country with Twin Cities-based NET Ministries. One of his first NET Ministries missions sent him to the Diocese of Crookston.
After serving with NET, he joined the Companions of Christ in Saint Paul, a fraternity of priests in the Archdiocese, and worked for Saint Paul’s Outreach leading college Bible study groups at the University of St. Thomas.
After a year of discernment he was accepted into the Saint Paul Seminary. In 1997, he was ordained to the priesthood for the Archdiocese of Saint Paul and Minneapolis, and served as parochial vicar at the Cathedral of Saint Paul and then Faribault Catholic Community — now Divine Mercy from 2000-02— before being sent to Rome for doctoral studies. Upon his return to Minnesota, Cozzens began service as an instructor and formator at the Saint Paul Seminary.
In October 2013, he was appointed him as auxiliary bishop of the Archdiocese of Saint Paul and Minneapolis just days before a sexual abuse investigation there became public.
Speaking at a press conference in Crookston Monday to announce his new post, Cozzens said he will bring those learnings to his new role.
“I've seen how difficult it can be to change the culture of the church so that we deal with [the] sexual abuse crisis correctly,” he said.
Cozzens said this is a challenging time for the church, and that abuse victims should be the church’s priority.
"Victims are in fact the people we should be most caring for in the crisis, and that the church can actually grow toward health, and being part of the solution for this great problem which plagues all of our society," he said.
Of the pope’s decision to send Cozzens to the Diocese of Crookston, Archbishop Bernard A. Hebda said, “I am not surprised that Pope Francis would have seen in him the extraordinary priestly gifts that have long been recognized by the priests and faithful of this Archdiocese who have come to know him and love him as an energetic and capable shepherd with a huge heart, sharp intellect and unfailing love for Christ and his Church.
" … His steadfast advocacy for those who had been hurt in any way by the Church, his passion for Catholic education and evangelization, his creative guidance of our Synod process, and his love for immigrants, refugees and those on the peripheries have all left what I hope will be an indelible mark on me and on this Archdiocese.”
Cozzens said he looks forward to blessing fields and farm equipment, and he hopes to be “a perfect fit” for the rural Crookston diocese.
“I do have a great love for the rural people,” he said. “I think we have the privilege in the rural life of really a certain way on strengthening family life and doing things that are much more difficult to do in the urban world."
Cozzens is the second priest with Faribault ties to be named a Catholic bishop in recent years. In December 2019, Pope Francis has named Father Donald DeGrood bishop of Sioux Falls, South Dakota. DeGrood, a Faribault native attended Catholic grade school in town and graduated from Bethlehem Academy High School in 1983.