This week, Faribault Police are looking for Daniel Kotz and William Welcher.
Kotz, 63, is the subject of two arrest warrants in Rice County for failing to appear on charges of issuing dishonored checks. Kotz is 5’10” tall, weighs 235 pounds, and has brown eyes and gray hair.
Welcher, 39, is the subject of a probation violation warrant in Wright County. Welcher is 6’2” tall, weighs 160 pounds, and has brown eyes and brown hair.
Anyone with information on Kotz or Welcher whereabouts is asked to call Faribault Police at 507-334-4305.