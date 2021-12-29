A home was lost three days after Christmas in Faribault.
At 10:18 p.m. on Dec. 28, 2021, the Faribault Fire Department, Faribault Police Department and North Memorial Ambulance Service responded to a structure fire at 1407 Hulett Ave., Lot 96.
The caller stated that a shed next to a mobile home was on fire. Upon arrival, responders found the shed was fully engulfed and the fire had extended into the home next to it.
According to a release, "Firefighters initially knocked down the fire in the shed and then attempted to enter the home to knock down the fire inside. Accessing the fire from the interior was unsuccessful, due to limited visibility and extreme heat.
"Windows were utilized to fight the fire defensively and also vent smoke and heat out, so an interior attack could be made. Firefighters extinguished all hot spots and cleared the scene at 1:31 am. The home and the shed are both total loses."
The Faribault Fire Department conducted an investigation and was able to determine that a generator that was running in the shed to power the home ignited nearby combustibles. A west wind then helped spread the fire to the home, which was in close proximity.
Fire Chief Dustin Dienst commented, “The cold temperatures and the proximity of the shed to the home made this a very challenging fire to extinguish. Firefighters did a great job, and thankfully, no one was hurt in this fire.”