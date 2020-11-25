After a difficult year, local retailers are expressing optimism that customers eager to get that perfect holiday gift but wary of big box stores could provide a crucial boost at the year’s most important time.
While Black Friday and the weekend that follows will be a robust time for shopping, things will certainly look different this year. At local small businesses, COVID-conscious shoppers can now take advantage of curbside pickup, local delivery, purchase by appointment and other options.
Faribo West Mall Manager Laura Sterling noted that in recent years, Saturday has become almost as big for small businesses as Friday. With promotional help from American Express, “Small Business Saturday” has highlighted the importance of supporting local businesses.
In hopes of continuing that tradition, the Mall will hold a sizable event on Saturday with more than 20 local vendors. The event is indoors, but Sterling said there’s plenty of room for distancing between vendors and participants. Like many of her customers, Sterling said she's COVID conscious and worried about the risk posed by large gatherings at big box stores on Black Friday. She argued the vendor event, with smaller crowds and social distancing, represents a much safer alternative.
"I went shopping in the Twin Cities last weekend and it got too crowded for me, with so many people waiting in line and shoulder to shoulder," she said. "There was nothing I wanted that bad."
Many regular mall retailers are hoping to attract extra customers through savings. Cindy Null, of Country Crafts and More, said that among the discounted items will be blankets and quilts, winter outerwear and candles.
“We’re very hopeful that people will shop at our local small businesses to keep them going,” she said.
Last year, Small Business Saturday saw its largest sales ever, according to American Express’ recently released Shop Small Impact Study. An estimated 110 million people participated in the event, spending approximately $19.2 billion at local businesses.
According to American Express, two-thirds of every dollar spent at a local small business goes to purchasing local goods and services and is often “recycled” repeatedly by workers and business owners who live, work and support local organizations.
Traditionally, local chambers of commerce have played a key role in promoting the event, with American Express providing “Shop Small Canvas Tote-Bags” that can then be filled with coupons and offers from local small businesses. Faribault Area Chamber of Commerce and Tourism President Nort Johnson said that the Chamber’s longtime partnership with American Express to promote “Small Business Saturday” won’t be nearly so prominent this year.
“It’s really been scaled down,” he said. “The materials we received would not reach even a small percentage of our retailers this year.”
Still, local chambers are working hard to promote local shopping. Owatonna Chamber President Brad Meier said that supporting locally owned small businesses is absolutely pivotal to maintaining a community's unique identity.
“Our businesses really create the character of our community,” he said. “Holiday season is big for retail any year and you add the element of 2020 and the pandemic, it’s an even bigger deal now.”
Amy Peterson, who owns the Monarch Gift Shop and Measuring Cup in Northfield, said that she decided to start holiday specials at the beginning of the week, as a way to avoid having too much traffic on any one day.
“We’re doing it to spread things out, and so far it’s been working out great,” she said.
Peterson said that a key way to keep business flowing has been to stay flexible and provide a wide variety of options for those wishing to minimize their risk of contracting COVID, from shopping over the phone to free local delivery.
In addition to boosting online sales, Nicole Winter of Urban Loft in Owatonna has taken the additional step of posting photos of the items in her store, helping customers to get a sense of what they might be interested in before they buy them.
By offering a personal touch and unique gifts, small businesses like hers have been increasing in popularity for years. Now, the additional flexibility they’re able to offer only gives shoppers more reasons to choose shopping local over the big box.
“It’s definitely different than it would be normally, but we’re still thankful for the many people who’ve come in and supported us,” Peterson said.
Jessica Peterson-White, who owns Content Bookstore in Northfield, said that her customers have stepped up to the plate when it comes to keeping visits short and following COVID guidelines, ensuring the in-store purchase option remains safe.
Nonetheless, Peterson-White said there’s been a big shift toward phone and online orders. To help facilitate that shift, she’s “beefed up” the online version of her store, which traditionally included just books, to offer a wide variety of other items.
Thanks to the robust support from the community, Peterson-White said she’s optimistic that businesses like hers will be able to make it to a post-COVID future that seems closer with each successful vaccine trial. Nonetheless, she conceded it hasn’t been an easy transition.
“There’s extra logistical challenges with doing business this way, along with supply chain issues,” she said. "But our customers have been amazing and we’re ready to go, helping people as they’d like to be helped.”