Looks like last call in Faribault’s about to fall back. Permanently.
The Faribault City Council, with a 5-1 vote, approved a change to city ordinances Tuesday moving up bar closing to a 1 a.m. at the latest. Councilor Sara Caron voted no. Councilor Royal Ross was absent. The change is pending a second approval from the council, which could come as soon as Aug. 24.
Police Chief Andy Bohlen said the current 2 a.m. bar closing has become a significant problem downtown along Central Avenue, and noted that a 27-year veteran from his department says “it’s out of control.” Bar fights that spill out onto Central have become common he said. His officers have dealt with everything from overturned pool tables to assaults to pool cues broken over other patrons’ heads.
The problems have gotten so bad, that local officers frequently have to call in Rice County Sheriff’s deputies for backup.
Bohlen says the problem lies mostly with out of town patrons who live in cities with bars that close at 1 a.m., but acknowledges Faribault residents aren’t blameless. Of the three bars still open at that hour, the brunt of the issues come from one, which he didn’t name.
Bohlen also says he’s spoken with the owners of all three establishments and that two say they will voluntarily close at 1 a.m.
“I don’t see the benefit (of staying open until 2 a.m.),” he said. “I see a lot of people coming from out of town to drink too much and causing trouble.”
Councilor Caron pushed back on the chief’s suggestion, saying that bar owners stand to lose revenue with shorter hours, that the problem isn’t new and that intoxicated people cause trouble well before 1 a.m. She wondered if there might be another solution such as getting bar owners to hire more staff to check driver’s licenses and better police their establishments.
She also suggested that police crack down on bars if they’re over serving.
That’s difficult to prove, said Bohlen, who noted that oftentimes the perpetrator is gone by the time officers arrive. And if they’re from out of town, it’s tough to figure out who they are.
But Councilor Janna Viscomi and Jonathan Wood, who both live downtown, sided with the chief.
“I’m in favor of it,” said Viscomi. “I don’t need any more evidence.”
Wood said he’s heard the melee on more than one occasion.
“I’ve been woken up at 1 or 2 in the morning with things going on that shouldn’t be going on. I fully support this,” he said.
Councilor Tom Spooner agreed, but took another approach, saying that when police are tied up dealing with drunken brawls, they’re not patrolling streets or available to deal with other emergencies.
“We need them doing other things,” he said. “They do other things than manage a bunch of hooligans downtown.”