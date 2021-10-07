The mayor of Elysian was given one year of supervised probation last month after he was convicted of drunk and careless driving, according to court records.
Thomas Edward McBroom Sr., 63, pleaded guilty on Sept. 27 in Le Sueur County District Court to one count of misdemeanor DWI and one count of misdemeanor careless driving. He was given a stay of imposition the same day to one year supervised probation and 24 hours of community service.
A stay of imposition occurs when a court accepts a plea of guilty, but does not impose a prison sentence. If McBroom successfully completed the stay, the case will be discharged.
According to the criminal complaint, McBroom was pulled over on April 16 after a Le Sueur County Sheriff's deputy received a speed reading from McBroom's vehicle of 97 mph in a 65 zone on Hwy. 60. When the deputy made contact with McBroom, the driver, he smelled a strong odor of alcohol. McBroom stated he was at a retirement party in Faribault earlier that night and drank "five or six" beers.
During the field sobriety tests, McBroom identified himself to the deputy as the mayor of Elysian and a retired Rice County Sheriff's deputy. McBroom retired last May.
McBroom's preliminary breath test recorded a 0.18 blood alcohol content. He provided two additional breath samples at the Le Sueur County Jail that registered 0.17 BAC.
McBroom was originally charged with two gross misdemeanor counts of third-degree DWI, one misdemeanor count for careless driving, and one petty misdemeanor count for speeding. Per his plea agreement, one of the DWI charges was amended to a fourth-degree DWI, a misdemeanor. The second DWI charge and the speeding charged were dismissed.
A special prosecutor from Le Sueur filed the charges against McBroom instead of the Le Sueur County Attorney’s Office. The city of Elysian’s attorney also works in the Le Sueur County Attorney’s Office.
Per his stay of imposition, McBroom is required to undergo a chemical dependency evaluation and attend a Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD) Victim Impact Panel. He must also pay a $1,000 fine and is prohibited from possessing alcohol or drugs, with the exception of prescribed medication.
The Elysian mayor made headlines in recent years for his involvement in a defamation lawsuit filed by the Diamond Reynolds, the girlfriend of Philando Castile who livestreamed the aftermath of Castile’s fatal shooting by a police officer in 2016. After Reynolds received an $800,000 settlement in November 2017, McBroom tweeted it would be “gone in six months on crack cocaine.” At the time, McBroom was still a Rice County deputy and was an Elysian city councilor.
Following the tweet and defamation lawsuit, McBroom was demoted and given a pay cut in February 2018 for violating Rice County Sheriff’s Office policy related to the tweet. McBroom tried to sue the county, saying he shouldn’t be penalized for exercising his First Amendment rights, but Judge Carol Hanks said that not all speech is protected and that the Sheriff’s Office has the right to restrict some speech of its employees.
Last summer, McBroom settled the defamation lawsuit with Reynolds for an undisclosed amount and issued a public apology.