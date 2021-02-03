Prosecutors say a Faribault woman was negligent in the death of a family member last summer.
Pamela Rae Borg, 50, of Faribault, is charged with second-degree manslaughter and two counts of criminal neglect. One criminal neglect count stipulates that the “deprivation” Borg engaged in occurred over an extended period of time, and the other charge states that she “intentionally” neglected or “knowingly” permitted the conditions to exist.
Court documents state Borg was charged last month after a Faribault police officer responded July 26, 2020 to an address on 22nd Avenue following a report of a medical emergency. The home was reportedly “in very poor condition,” including the presence of garbage on the floor “and a very strong odor of decaying flesh.”
Borg allegedly said the family member had fallen “a week prior and her left leg was draining and cold to the touch.” Wounds and sores found on (the victim's) body reportedly became infected. The woman, 78, was taken to District One Hospital, sedated and flown by helicopter to St. Marys Hospital in Rochester where she died Aug. 6 of sepsis complications. The Medical Examiner’s Office in Rochester reportedly informed local law enforcement that neglect could have contributed to the woman’s death because she had not received medical treatment immediately following the fall.
Borg, who said she had been caring for her family member since the fall, told the officer that the woman had not wanted to go to the hospital.
Court documents state another family member said Borg had called him and said the woman had fallen the first week of July but was “fine” following the incident. The family member said Borg, when asked about the condition of the home, said, ‘I’ve been busy, I’ve been working.’
Borg reportedly later told investigators that she cared for the woman every day while she was on the floor following the fall.
Borg’s lawyer, Jim Cole, acknowledged the seriousness of the charges, and noted that the case stems from July and there have been no other incidents since then.
In requesting Borg be conditionally released on her own recognizance, Assistant Rice County Attorney Thao Trinh requested Borg be required to remain law-abiding, make all future court appearances, not leave the state without prior permission and follow other court requirements. Judge Karie Anderson followed those recommendations.
Borg’s next court appearance is scheduled for March 23.