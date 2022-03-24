A former Faribault man who already is serving over four years in prison for drug dealing will spend at least an additional 16 months behind bars for likely supplying the drugs that killed a Faribault man in 2018.
A third-degree murder charge against Anthoney Michael Fugalli, 31, was dismissed Thursday in Rice County District Court. He instead pleaded guilty to felony drug sales and agreed to a sentence equal to the minimum he might have received for the murder charge.
In court Thursday Fugalli admitted he sold drugs to Jason Madow, 38, in Alexander Park hours before Madow's death in June 2018. Fugalli admitted he knew the drugs likely contained fentanyl, which is a powerful synthetic opioid that can be deadly.
A medical examiner determined Madow died of mixed toxicity of three drugs: methamphetamine, heroin and fentanyl.
In a plea deal reached earlier this month, Fugalli agreed to a sentence of 94 months in prison.
That is greater than the sentence usually prescribed for a drug conviction of someone with Fugalli’s criminal history. The sentence is equal to the minimum of the prescribed range if Fugalli had been convicted of third-degree murder, according to Rice County Attorney John Fossum.
In Minnesota, prison sentences run concurrently and include credit for time served, and the final third of the sentence is typically served on supervised release. Fugalli has been behind bars for nearly four years in connection with a series of drug sales around the time of Madow’s death.
Prosecution of the charges in the fatal overdose was put on hold during the pandemic and while Fugalli appealed his conviction in the other drug sales.
In that case court documents say Fugalli sold heroin multiple times to an informant working for law enforcement agents. Fugalli pleaded guilty and received a sentence that would have kept him in prison until mid-October of this year. He later sought to withdraw his plea but the Minnesota Court of Appeals and later the Minnesota Supreme Court rejected his appeals.
Thursday’s sentencing will extend Fugalli’s prison stay by about 16 months.
In a victim impact statement read in court by Fossum, Eric Madow, the victim’s father, said the family “reluctantly” supported the plea deal.
Fugalli cried as the statements from Eric Madow and the children of Jason Madow were read. They described a loving father of three whose life was cut short by Fugalli’s decision to knowingly sell dangerous drugs.
“Our dad paid the price for your poor judgment,” Fossum read from the statement from the children.
The children asked the judge to hold Fugalli accountable and require him to “get professional help.”
“We pray our dad’s death is not in vain and you will make every effort to turn your life around,” their statement said.
Judge Christine Long said she agreed the extended prison sentence was “appropriate” in Fugalli’s case.
“The choice you made killed someone,” she told Fugalli. She encouraged him to get treatment for drug addiction in prison and stay away from his prior drug associates once he is released.
Fugalli told the judge he was an addict and does not know if he’d be alive today if he had not been incarcerated.
“I don’t want to go back to that life,” he said.
The only debate Thursday between Fossum and public defender Jeremy Clinefelter was the length of credit for time already served.
Clinefelter thought the credit should start the day of Fugalli's initial arrest in connection with the drug sales sting, as Fugalli also was at that time a suspect in the overdose. Fossum contended the credit shouldn't start until two months later when the medical examiner's report confirmed Jason Madow died from a drug overdose.
Long sided with Clinefelter. When someone was jailed on multiple cases, precedence says the credit begin when there was "sufficient evidence" to support the charges in the newer case. And she found the credit should apply to the drug sales charge and not the dismissed murder charge.