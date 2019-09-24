A window on Faribault 100 years ago would have shown a new evangelical church congregation that would play a significant role in the health care history of the city.
The congregation of St. Lucas German Evangelical Church — today called St. Luke's Church — celebrated its centennial in 2011. The cornerstone for its current church building at 1100 SW Ninth Ave. was laid in 1969, said Lila Schmidtke, who started attending St. Luke's services in 1946.
"I came to Faribault that year to start nurses training with the Deaconess Sisters at Faribault at St. Lucas Hospital, so I started attending this church because the congregation got the hospital started," Schmidtke said.
People who live in town today don't know that this church started St. Lucas Hospital, Faribault's hospital before District One Hospital opened, or that the hospital had a nursing school run by the Deaconess Sisters," she said.
The Deaconess Sisters of St. Louis, Missouri, is a sisterhood for women of the German Evangelical Church who dedicated themselves to nursing and welfare causes. The group flourished in the 19th century and the first half of the 20th century.
"I think there are very few women who belong to it today. But the Deaconess order was quite strong when I went to nursing school and the sisters were the ones who taught us and supervised nurses at the hospital," Schmidtke said.
St. Lucas Hospital opened its doors in 1908 on Faribault's east side (500 First St. SE) and served the community for 51 years. Today the newer part of the former facility is incorporated into the assisted-living section of St. Lucas Care Center, an elder care and nursing home. The care center and The Emeralds at Faribault (formerly Deaconess Tower Assisted Living) were sold in February 2019 to Monarch Healthcare Management.
Back when the hospital started, Schmidtke said, the Rev. William Meyer was the church minister and the superintendent of the hospital. The practice of the minister also serving as hospital superintendent continued until 1941. Then the hospital got its own board, Schmidtke said.
The same year the name of the church was changed to St. Luke's Evangelical and Reformed Church, she said. Over the years the name was changed several other times until it finally became simply, St. Luke's Church.
Schmidtke said the congregation rented space to meet at first, but built its first church in 1909. It was at the corner of Eighth Street and Fifth Avenue Northwest. That church building became the home for Faribault Evangelical Free Church when St. Luke's built its current church. A few years ago, the Evangelical Free Church moved to a new building on St. Paul Road and the old church was sold and remodeled into private residence.
Unique to the current church building are the 17 faceted glass windows created and installed by the Hauser Studies of Winona. The artist group used contemporary materials of faceted glass and epoxy resins to create abstract scenes of the life of Christ.
"All the symbols in the windows were first pencil designs by Pastor A. M. Guthmiller, Schmidtke said. Guthmiller was minister of the congregation at the time the new church was built.
Included in the 17 windows are ones that are scenes of Jesus' trial before Pilate, his crucifixion, and his resurrection, which Easter celebrates.
Schmidtke said women will wear hats to this year's Easter services in recognition of the church's 100th anniversary. "Back a century ago, all women wore a hat to church or to formal occasions," she said.
St. Luke's had special activities throughout 2011 to commemorate the centennial, Schmidtke said.
"Each window has a message and tells its own story, she added, but together they tell of the life of Jesus, which is the basis of Christian faith.