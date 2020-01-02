2020 will be a huge election year in Minnesota, with every member of the state legislature up for re-election along with the state’s eight House Members, Sen. Tina Smith and President Trump. In the meantime, there will be plenty of issues on the docket in St. Paul to keep legislators busy.
Legislators traditionally focus on putting together a two-year operating budget in odd years and a large bonding bill in even years. Typically, legislators will pass a bonding bill in odd years also, but on average they’ve been only about a third of the size of even year bonding bills. Last year, the bonding bills fell prey to gridlock amid a divided government. Minnesota is currently the only state in the nation with a divided state legislature, as Democrats control the House while Republicans run the Senate.
Gov. Tim Walz was out of the gate first with a $1.3 billion bonding bill. Senate Republicans said the proposal was too large and proposed a bonding bill of around $500 million. The two sides weren’t able to reach an agreement, leaving more requests for this year.
In total, the legislature received just under $6 billion in requests for 2020. The state’s Management and Budget office said that the state could borrow up to $3.5 billion under current guidelines.
House Bonding chair Mary Murphy, DFL-Hermantown, said that the state should invest in infrastructure while the economy is strong. Currently, the state has a strong credit rating and can borrow money at very low interest rates. Murphy has promised to push for a bonding bill north of $1.5 billion. The Coalition of Greater Minnesota Cities has also called for a similarly large bill. Skeptical of taking on that amount of debt, Republicans are likely to push for a bill under $1 billion.
Local requests
One such project is a planned transit hub in Northfield that previously failed to receive a requested $2.5 million in state bonding funds. The transit hub would be located on the Q block between West Second and Third streets, just north of the relocated 1888 train depot.
The depot could serve as a community gathering spot, would be within walking and biking distance of many city residents, and its proximity to rail would provide transportation access to the Twin Cities and other metro areas.
Making improvements and repairs to Faribault’s Academies for the Blind and Deaf will also be on the docket for legislators. Given the aging infrastructure on both campuses, the Academies regularly make bonding requests.
In recent years, they've had some success, but many of its requests remain unfulfilled. Rep. Brian Daniels, R-Faribault, has championed the cause of both Academies and this year, he's authored several bills that would total of about $11 million in investment.
Both Faribault and Northfield are also seeking funds to improve local bike trails. One perennial request that lawmakers could fund would be the Mill Towns Trail, which would connect Faribault with Cannon Falls and run through Northfield.
The DNR owns 9 of the 11 miles needed to complete the Mill Towns Trail in Rice County, but the project has stalled for lack of funding. Faribault has also requested $750,000 for Northern Hills Trail, which would connect the city’s trail system with the Sakatah Singing Hills State Trail.
Legislators got good news last fall with the projection of a $1.3 billion surplus. Minnesota’s projected budget is comfortably in surplus territory even though $284 million will go to the state’s rainy day fund, which is now fully funded for the first time since it was created about a decade ago.
Democrats are urging caution, noting that inflation will make the state’s existing services about $1.2 billion more expensive when the state writes its next two-year budget in 2021. Republicans have called for significant tax relief instead.
If passed, a new tax cut it would come on the heels of the first middle class income tax cut in decades. Daniels said he'd like to see a tax cut of about $800 million, with relief focused on middle to lower income Minnesotans.
Among the tax cuts Sen. John Jasinski, R-Faribault, suggested were exempting Social Security income from income tax and bringing the state into line with Section 179 of the tax code with regard to exempting proceeds made from the trade-in of farm and other industrial equipment.
“We would like to see some tax cuts back (for) the seniors, working class and farmers,” he said.
Republicans have also pushed to cut or eliminate a tax on healthcare providers. They say that the tax unnecessarily raises the cost of health care, but DFLers argue it’s needed to fund health care programs for low-income residents.
Health Care
Sen. Rich Draheim, R-Madison Lake, who represents the northern portion of Rice County, much of Le Sueur County and a sliver of southern Scott, and who sits on the Health and Services Committee, says he’ll push hard for his “Patient Right to Shop Act” again this session, as one potential avenue to reduce the cost of health care.
Under Draheim’s bill, individuals will be guaranteed the right to compare average charges for health care services. If an individual finds a health care provider that will offer a service or procedure at a lower price, they will share the cost savings with their health insurer.
Draheim’s committee will also need to deal with two of the thorniest issues on the capitol’s agenda this spring: insulin affordability and the ongoing crisis at the state’s Department of Health and Human Services.
Over the last decade, the price of insulin has tripled, and 1 in 4 diabetics reportedly ration their insulin due to its cost. That can lead to tragedy, as with the case of 26-year old Alec Smith, who died in 2017 while rationing his insulin.
Both the Republican-controlled Senate and DFL-controlled House passed versions of the bill, but couldn’t craft a compromise. Republicans insist that doctors should distribute the free insulin, while Democrats and patient advocacy groups want pharmacies to be the distributors.
Legislators will also need to devise a strategy for how to address $9 million in overpayments from DHS to county governments. The bulk of payments were made to counties for substance abuse disorder treatment.
However, these programs weren’t eligible for payments, and in May the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services told DHS to immediately stop the payments. The overpayments totaled $61 million, and DHS says the counties are responsible for paying back $8.8 million of that. The bills range from $46 on the low end for Dodge County to nearly $2.2 million for the state’s most populous county, Hennepin. Rice County could be on the hook for nearly $125,000, according to staff estimates.
DHS has asked county governments to repay the bill, but several have said that they intend to fight it, saying it would inflict a significant cost burden on already strained budgets. Rice County’s Board of Commissioners haven’t yet decided how to proceed.
County Administrator Sara Folsted has said that DHS and the Association of Minnesota Counties could create a repayment plan for counties to repay DHS over a period of time. However, Jasinski argued that counties shouldn’t have to repay DHS.
“DHS should find it in their budget,” he said. “I don’t think it’s fair for counties to pay that, and I also don’t think our surplus should pay for it either. That would be a bailout for DHS and I don’t agree with that.”
Draheim said that he believes addressing the issues within DHS will require a fundamental restructuring of the institution and how it delivers services.
“Pretty much everything they touch has been afoul and it’s getting worse this last year,” he said. “There’s no accountability, and it’s taking money out of the hands of people who really need it.”
Lawmakers will also look to tackle the high price of prescription drugs. Last session, lawmakers struck a bipartisan deal to require pharmacy benefit managers to be licensed and regulated by the state.
Hired by health insurers to manage drug benefits, PBMs are a little known part of the system but have a wide purview. They help to decide what drugs are available, where consumers can buy them, and what price a consumer will pay at the counter.
Even more importantly, PBMs negotiate the price that a health plan pays drug manufacturers. The new law will require PBMs to make public how much the PBM keeps for itself - something consumers, regulators and even some insurers often don’t know.
The area’s lone Democrat in St. Paul, Rep. Todd Lippert of Northfield, says he’ll reintroduce a bill he carried last session to create a prescription drug repository for people in need at minimal cost.
Lippert notes that Minnesotans throw away as much as $16 million worth of safe, usable medication every year. Twenty-one states have a similar program, connecting safe medications with people who need them.
To legalize or not to legalize?
One other issue that’s sure to get plenty of discussion at the capitol is marijuana. Last year, Gov. Tim Walz ordered Minnesota state agencies to prepare the state for potential marijuana legalization.
House Majority Leader Ryan Winkler, DFL-Golden Valley, is expected to introduce some form of a legalization bill in the House next year. The push is likely to die in the Senate, where the Judiciary and Public Safety Committee rejected legalization along party lines earlier this year.
Among local legislators the issue breaks down along party lines, with Lippert as the only supporter. Lippert said he believes a proper taxation and regulatory framework would be preferable to the status quo.
Draheim said that although he’s willing to discuss the possibility of legalized marijuana at some point, he couldn’t consider supporting it until two major issues are addressed.
First, under federal law it’s currently illegal for marijuana businesses to put money in a federally insured bank. Draheim said that in order to ensure the stability of legitimate businesses, a fix would need to be pursued, perhaps in coordination with the federal government.
Secondly, he said a reliable, on the spot drug test would need to be developed to determine the presence of marijuana in drivers. Without such a test, police currently rely heavily on field sobriety tests, making it more difficult to catch intoxicated drivers.