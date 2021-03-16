A new housing development on the south end of Faribault could bring 13 single family homes to town, helping to deal with the region’s chronic workforce housing shortage.
Endorsed by the Faribault Planning Commission at its Monday meeting, the development, soon to be known as Camelot Court Estates, has been anticipated by the city since 2005, when it was platted by then-owners Elizabeth and Gerald Dusbabek. Known as Windsor Park No. 27, the lot was the last of those plots platted by the Dusbabeks to remain undeveloped when it was sold to Mankato-based developer Gary Wolters and his company United Asset Development Corporation last year.
Once the project is complete, each lot will accommodate a single-family detached home with a full basement or split-entry lookout. Wolters said the homes will be priced in the $250,000 to $260,000 range and aimed at first time home buyers. The homes would sit along an extension of an existing stubbed street which currently extends from Springwood Lane. It would be built at Wolters’s expense, and he’s asking for permission to change its name from St. Anne’s Lane to Camelot Court.
In an industry in which first impressions are often crucial, Wolters believes that Camelot Court would be an appealing moniker. While St. Anne’s is more in line with the names approved by the city for other streets in the area, he sees it as a clear dud.
“St. Anne’s sounds like a girls Catholic school,” he said. “I don’t want to name it under something it’s not.”
Along the south end of the property lies an existing city trail, connecting the properties to nearby Faribault Middle School and city parks. Wolters would also be asked to pay for a trail extension from the street cul-de-sac to the city trail, but the city would assume ownership and maintain it.
This is Wolters’ first crack at the Faribault housing market, though he touted his company’s success at completing similar projects throughout Minnesota and Iowa. Unlike other developers who have unveiled plans recently, he wasn’t recruited by city staff to pursue the project.
While he hasn’t worked with city staff to fine tune the plan in accordance with the needs identified in Faribault’s recently released rental housing study, City Planner Dave Wanberg noted that Wolters’s project could provide much needed new housing stock.
Recently, the Faribault Area Chamber of Commerce and Tourism launched its own effort to increase affordable homeownership opportunities for Faribault residents, alongside South Central College, Faribault Public Schools, the Chamber Trust & Vision Task Force. While the homes provided as part of Wolters’s development would be more expensive than those built as part of the Chamber-led partnership, Wanberg reiterated that adding stock at any level of the housing market eases the pressure on all other levels.
As Johnson noted, the housing situation has become so dire that there are 300 vacant jobs in Faribault and just 20 homes on the market. In addition, many Faribault workers have already been forced to find a home or apartment in neighboring communities.
While it would provide much-needed development, Wolters’s development comes with a catch. Drainage issues have long plagued the property and neighboring properties, and Wolters says the city needs to pay most of the cost of addressing them if he is to move forward.
Wolters said he received no fewer than 11 letters from concerned neighbors wanting to know how the development would affect water runoff on their properties, and the Planning Commission received significant feedback as well.
While he can cover other project costs without public assistance, Wolters said the city needs to pay its share, or 92%, of the cost of routing water off of the property, after approving no fewer than three separate developments which routed runoff onto his property.
Under such an arrangement, Wolters said the city’s share of the cost would come out to around $84,000. The drainpipe which currently ends at what could become the cul-de-sac of Camelot Court would be extended, routing water to the northwest.
Neither city staff nor the Planning Commission have committed to provide that level of funding for stormwater management. However, the commission did wholeheartedly approve the overall development, forwarding it to the council for approval.
If the council does approve the preliminary proposal, a more formal proposal will likely be considered by city staff and the Planning Commission. Despite the challenges, commissioners members expressed confidence that the project will move ahead.
“The terrain as it is lends itself quite nicely for drainage,” said Commission member Dave Albers. “I don’t have a dog in the fight, but I think this will be a nice addition and I’m all in favor of it.”