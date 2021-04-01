In recent years, economics and personal finance courses have played an increasingly crucial role in helping Minnesota students to prepare for life after school. Yet less than 2% of teachers who provide these courses focused on economics as part of their teacher preparation.
Sen. Zach Duckworth, R-Lakeville, hopes to change that by joining other legislators in calling for the state to invest in professional development courses through the University of Minnesota’s Council on Economic Education. The additional training is designed to help teachers better prepare for courses around economics and personal finance.
The council, which has traditionally played an important role in helping to better inform students, teachers and communities about economics and personal finance, was launched in 1961 and has been hosted by the University’s Department of Applied Economics since 1992. Council Executive Director Julie Bunn touted its record of success, having reached some 35,000 teachers and 3 million students
Duckworth’s bill would provide $300,000 in funding for the courses over the biennium. The council would be able to offer resources online, but would also have to have in-person classes throughout the state, including at Minnesota State University, Mankato.
Owatonna Community Bank President and CEO Tim Kluender supports the legislation, seeing it as an excellent investment for the state that could pay for itself many times over if it helps young people to make smarter financial decisions.
“I think anything that could increase knowledge in this area is helpful, as (young people) enter adulthood,” he said. “For $300,000, I think there would be an excellent return on that type of investment.”
State Bank of Faribault President John Carlander said that he, too, supports efforts to increase financial literacy. Carlander said that it’s critical that schools teach students basic financial literacy skills so they don’t find themselves in trouble when they get older.
“It’s not an easy thing to balance a budget, whether you’re in business or at a personal level,” he said. “If these concepts aren’t taught to students starting at an early age, by the time they get out of high school it’s too late.”
In its annual Parents, Kids & Money Survey, released in December, investment management firm T. Rowe Price found that families who try to “keep up with the Joneses” are more reluctant (62% vs. 30%) to have money conversations with their kids and more likely to have risky financial behaviors and habits. Overall, about 41% of parents responding reported having some reluctance discussing financial topics with their kids.
“Discussing money with kids is particularly important in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, when many families have been affected — from smaller consequences like a canceled vacation to a parent who has lost a job,” says Roger Young, a senior financial planner at T. Rowe Price. “
The council, Bunn says, focuses on promoting knowledge of topics that are highly practical, from basic financial literacy skills like how to budget and save, as well as consumer skills that could help students avoid falling victim to scams. According to Bunn, interest in the council’s offerings increased significantly during the pandemic. Over the last year alone, she said the council provided financial literacy and economic resources for about 1,200 teachers.
Duckworth said the issue was brought to him by local businesses and chambers of commerce interested in improving financial literacy among Minnesota’s youth. The senator argued that while many Minnesota teachers already make a valiant effort to teach students about economics and personal finance, more training could make them more effective.
“We want to empower teachers with the ability to seek out training in (economics and personal finance),” he said. “This could help the quality of our education to be that more relevant.”
The Council’s Master Teachers program offers mentorship opportunities for teachers who feel unsure about teaching economics and personal finance. However, only two of the master teachers listed on the Council’s website teach in greater Minnesota and both are in the state’s northwest region.
Master teacher, Champlin’s Jamie Shaw, testified on behalf of the bill before the House Commerce Committee last week. Shaw said the program has made a huge difference for the economics and personal finance teachers she taken under her wing.
“Most new teachers that I’ve worked with are nervous about economics and personal finance,” she said. “But as soon as I introduce them to the wealth of information, the workshops and the passionate teachers at CEE, they never see economics and personal finance the same again.”
The bipartisan bill, backed by Eden Prairie DFLer Carlie Kotyza-Witthuhn in the House and a group of two DFLers and two Republicans including Duckworth in the Senate, was held over for possible inclusion into the omnibus bill.