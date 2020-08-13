The Friends of the Buckham Memorial Library have dreamed about having an outdoor gathering space outside the library for well over a decade.
This fall, planned construction work on the library’s parking lot and Division Street presented an opportune time to make that dream a reality.
Kathy Sandberg, chair of the Friends of the Buckham Memorial Library Board, said advocates for the outdoor space have talked about the project for so long that actually planning a groundbreaking feels surreal.
“We’re really hoping this will be another way the library can be a welcoming space for everybody in the community,” she said. “The library itself, we feel has become very much a welcoming space for people of all types, all kinds. It doesn’t matter who you are; you’re welcome at the library … we’re excited for having that space for everyone who wants to use it.”
As many indoor settings limit their capacities during the pandemic, Sandberg said the Friends and other community members seem to appreciate and savor outdoor experiences on a higher level this summer. Plus, Minnesotans know it's only a matter of time before the cold weather returns. She envisions the library plaza as another place to appreciate the beauty of nature while the weather allows.
Buckham Memorial Library Director Delane James said the project is being referred to as "Faribault's Front Porch" due to its location on the south end of Central Avenue.
"It’s a pretty exciting thing, and the Friends are going to donate all the money to cover the plaza, so there will be no cost to the city," James said.
The Friends donated $240,000 of its gift from the Faye and Dena Allen estate to the plaza project.
“This is a big project and those funds were there and have been nurtured and safeguarded by the Friends group,” Sandberg said. “We have been able to cover the cost of the architecture planning phase and authorized the budget for construction.”
Unexpected architecture costs accrued, but Sandberg said the Friends worked hand in hand with the Buckham Memorial Library Advisory Board to cover those expenses.
Sandberg said the Friends made decisions surrounding the plaza rendering and held a community feedback session at the Buckham Memorial Library last year. Mayor Kevin Voracek suggested the Friends provide outlets in the plaza so visitors can plug in their devices, and the board applied that feedback to their plans. The Friends also spoke with the Historic Preservation Committee and received small but meaningful suggestions, like which trees to plant.
The project involves expanding the area in front of the library’s former main entrance. That area will be doubled and include an accessible ramp on the west side of the extension. A social step will provide a sitting space for patrons in the front of the plaza.
In the future, Sandberg said the Friends will focus on “phase two” — adding amenities like a shade structure and outdoor furniture.
The five parking spaces in front of the library will disappear with the emergence of the plaza, as a green space with trees and other plantings will extend into the current parking lot. But that doesn’t mean the plaza project will result in fewer parking spaces for library patrons.
The timing of the plaza construction fits into the schedule for the library’s parking lot expansion, which will begin later this month. As part of the Division Street and Central Avenue improvement project, the parking lot expansion will increase the number of parking stalls outside Buckham Center from 113 to 145. The finished parking lot will have an entrance on Willow Street in addition to the Central Avenue entrance.
The project secured unanimous approval from the Faribault City Council on Tuesday night. Before the motion was approved, Councilor Royal Ross took a moment to praise the hard work of those who brought the plan to fruition.
“I think the Friends of the Library deserve a round of applause and a tip of the cap,” he said. “This is pretty cool.”
City Engineer Mark DuChene, who spearheaded the parking lot project, said the east side of the library parking lot has a 12 to 15% slope. Expanding the lot will soften the slope and prohibit vehicle slippage in the winter.
DuChene expects parking lot construction to begin in late August, and the plaza project will likely begin Sept. 14. The goal is to have both projects completed before the end of the year. Sandberg said the Friends plan to host a celebration in the spring to commemorate the library's outdoor construction projects.