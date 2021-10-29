Rice County Sheriff's deputies are investigating a Thursday night crash about a mile west of Faribault that killed the driver and ignited a fire at the Warsaw Town Hall.
The driver, who hasn't been identified, was traveling westbound on 230th Street at about 9:30 p.m. when their vehicle crashed into the town hall that sits at the roadway's intersection with Dalton Avenue, according to a release from the Rice County Sheriff's Office.
Both the vehicle and building started on fire. Deputies attempted to clear the vehicle, but were unable to due the intense heat and fire.
Once the fire was under control, emergency responders located human remains in the driver's compartment of the vehicle. The body was transported to the Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s office for identification and an autopsy.
The town hall, which sits at a T-intersection, has often been hit by errant drivers.
A crash this winter that left the front end of the historic town hall boarded up got Warsaw Township residents asking the township officials to replace the hall altogether. While bids to repair the 1920 structure came in around $30,000, it was expected that a new town hall situated differently on the site would cost an additional $100,000, and come out of taxpayers' pockets.
Rice County Sheriff Troy Dunn in March said that there have been several crashes at the site in recent years and that the problem has continued even though the county Highway Department installed rumble strips to help alert drivers to stop. While one driver failed to stop at the intersection due to thick fog, Dunn said the main issue is with inattentive or impaired drivers.
Also responding to the scene Thursday was the Morristown Fire/Rescue Department, Faribault Fire and Rescue, Minnesota State Patrol and North Ambulance.