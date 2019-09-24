This week, Faribault Lions provided free dictionaries to all third graders in the Faribault area.
The Faribault Lions Club is one of the oldest in the state and will celebrate its 100th year in 2020. Lion Otto Luknic, who has been a member for nearly 40 of those years, started the project 17 years ago while serving as president of the Lions Club.
Luknic’s personal story provides powerful testimony to the impact a simple dictionary can have. Luknic immigrated from Slovakia at the age of 8 without any knowledge of the English language. With his trusty dictionary in hand, he mastered English and came to love its complexities. He became an English teacher and shared his love of the language with generations of Faribault students.
After hearing that some Lions clubs had begun an initiative of giving dictionaries to children, Luknic was intrigued by the idea and urged club members to consider starting such an initiative in Faribault. Members quickly approved the idea and worked with area elementary schools to make it happen.
Since then, the Lions have provided around 500 dictionaries each year for third-graders not only at Faribault’s three Elementary schools (Lincoln, Jefferson and Roosevelt) but also at Medford and Nerstrand elementary schools, Faribault Lutheran School, Divine Mercy Catholic School, and Cannon Valley STEM school.
Luknic was joined by Lion Joe Byron in distributing the dictionaries at Faribault’s three public elementary schools. Lions Steve and Debra Wasserman shared the dictionaries with students at Medford, Nerstrand, Cannon Valley STEM and Divine Mercy elementary schools.
The Wassermans were joined by Lion John Battles at Divine Mercy and Lion Ann Godwin at Cannon Valley STEM. Lion Shermayne Cross distributed the dictionaries at Faribault Lutheran School.
Distributing paper dictionaries might seem a bit old-fashioned in 2019, but teachers say the dictionaries provide an excellent learning resource that students can consult at any time. Many teachers utilize much of the content in the dictionary in their teaching, according to Luknic.
At its October meeting, the Lions will hear feedback from teachers on the project at their meeting. Luknic said that the project is among the most personally rewarding he’s involved with through the Lions.
“I feel that our children are the most important natural asset we have,” he said. “We have to take care of that asset so that they’re ready for the 21st century, because it’s very competitive out there.”