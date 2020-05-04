The Elizabeth Dole Foundation announced Jenn Paulson of Faribault will join its 2020 class of Dole Caregiver Fellows — 30 military and veteran caregivers from across the country to represent those Americans caring for a wounded, ill or injured service member or veteran at home.
Paulson’s life is a balancing act of caring for her husband Keith full time, and raising and homeschooling her grandchildren. Keith served as a paratrooper with the 82nd Airborne Division and then joined the Minnesota National Guard where he deployed to Iraq in 2009 as a mechanic. While deployed, he sustained a complex shoulder injury, hearing loss and post-traumatic stress disorder compounded by severe anxiety.
On a regular day, Jenn assists Keith with dressing, ambulation, pain control, mediating anxiety attacks and taking care of chores, appointments and errands.
Their lives changed substantially after assuming responsibility for their four grandchildren, and Jenn is extremely proud of the way Keith has adapted to having young kids in the home again.
While caring for Keith, Jenn was involved with her husband’s Army National Guard unit. She became the Family Readiness Group leader, a volunteer position that works with a team to provide activities and resources for the unit’s soldiers and their families. For her service, Jenn received a Presidential Service Award in 2011, for which she credits the entire FRG team.
Through organizations such as the Wounded Warrior Project, American Red Cross Military Veteran Caregiver Network, the local American Legion and Elks lodges, Jenn and Keith have found people and places where they both feel comfortable and supported.
To give back, Jenn wants to empower others in the same way she has been helped. As part of that goal, she and her family are working toward acquiring and opening a retreat center focused on providing caregivers essentially needed respite, connection and empowerment opportunities.
As a Dole Caregiver Fellow, Paulson will serve as a leader, community organizer and advocate for the nation’s 5.5 million military caregivers – the spouses, parents, family members and friends who provide more than $14 billion in voluntary care annually to someone who served.
They will join the 225 past and present fellows who are trained by the foundation and empowered to share their stories and perspectives directly with national leaders in the White House, Congress, U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs and other government agencies, as well as decision makers in the business, entertainment, faith and nonprofit sectors. The Fellows will provide feedback to the Foundation, its coalition partners, and government and community leaders on the most pressing issues concerning military caregivers and influence positive change on behalf of these hidden heroes.
“Our eighth class of Dole Caregiver Fellows is bringing a new set of unique voices to our mission, but all share similar stories of strength, resilience, and hope in caring for their wounded warriors,” said Steve Schwab, CEO of the Elizabeth Dole Foundation. “As they care for their veteran, we are grateful for their experiences, wisdom, and willingness to come together and advocate for their fellow hidden heroes. They are the heart and soul of our work.”
Sen. Elizabeth Dole created the Dole Caregiver Fellows program in 2012 to directly engage military and veteran caregivers in the foundation’s mission. The 2020 Fellows class includes loved ones whose service members and veterans represent all branches of service and different eras of peace and conflict.