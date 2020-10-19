A pair of fatal crashes in slightly more than 24 hours have claimed the lives of three men, bringing the number of fatalities on Rice County roads so far this year to eight.
Of the eight fatalities, six, including the victim in Sunday's crash and at least one in Monday's morning's, were not wearing seat belts or helmets. Last year, one person died on Rice County roads.
One of the two men killed Monday was a Northfield resident. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, a car driven by Bobak Barjasteh, 28, of Northfield, collided with a semi driven by Richard Lester Banidt, 59, of Goodhue, at about 7:33 a.m. on Hwy. 19 at Baldwin Avenue, approximately 5 miles west of Northfield.
A 2018 Ford pickup traveling south behind the Hyundai was struck by debris. That truck's driver and his passenger were not injured in the crash.
Barjasteh was not wearing a seat belt, the patrol reported. It is unknown whether Banidt was. Roads were dry at the time of the crash.
A Burnsville man was killed in a single-car crash on Interstate 35 Sunday.
Adam Frank Zaccardi, 22, was a passenger in a Ford pickup reportedly traveling north on the interstate about a mile north of the Hwy. 21 exit in Faribault. According to a report from the Minnesota State Patrol, the driver, Zander Joseph Zaccardi, 21, of Columbia Heights, lost control of the truck at about 8 a.m., which went through the median, rolled and came to rest in the southbound lanes of I-35.
Zander Zaccardi, and another passenger, Berrard Wilfred Alan, 43, of Blaine, received non-life threatening injuries. Both were belted, the report said, and were taken to North Memorial Hospital in Robbinsdale.
Adam Zaccardi was declared dead at the scene.
The higher number of fatalities has law enforcement and traffic safety proponents stymied. On Monday, the Minnesota Department of Public Safety reported that so far this year 77 fatalities involved an unbelted motorist. That's compared with 58 at this time last year. Of the 308 fatalities so far 208 (68%) occurred in greater Minnesota.