Temperatures are set to drop past zero Tuesday and Wednesday, with wind chills reaching as low as 20-below, according to the National Weather Service. As the frigid weather arrives sooner than many expected, there are a variety of services to help residents stay up-to-date and safe during the brief cold snap.
According to meteorologist Brent Hewett with the National Weather Service in Chanhassen, this week’s colder-than-average weather is the product of a perfect storm of recent snow and clearing skies that make Tuesday and Wednesday potentially hazardous in terms of chill.
“To our north and northwest, we have a pretty set snowpack already. When you get a cold air mass lined up like this, that snowpack helps lower the temperatures,” explained Hewett, comparing the powder to an ice pack in a cooler.
He added that weather in southern Minnesota should warm back up starting Thursday, and continue in the low 20s and high teens through the weekend. While he added that the dip isn’t considered extreme cold — the National Weather Service had yet to issue a formal advisory as of Monday afternoon, waiting to see what cloud cover looked like going into Tuesday — Hewett said residents should still be sure to limit exposure and take extra precautions while traveling.
“If you’re going out Monday night through Wednesday, the wind chill will likely be in the negative teens at the warmest,” he explained. “It’s definitely pretty cold for this time of year, and frostbite could happen if you’re out there for 15 to 20 minutes without gloves and a hat on.”
Outdoor precautions
Amy Caron, director of Steele County Public Health, advised residents to bundle up and check for signs of frostbite. According to the Mayo Clinic, these can include numbness, discolored or waxy-looking skin, joint and muscle stiffness and blistering after warming in severe cases.
Caron added that residents with upper respiratory ailments or chronic diseases may want to especially limit their time out-of-doors during the cold snap, as they could be more readily affected.
For commuters, she advised keeping an emergency kit in the car in case of a breakdown. According to the Minnesota Department of Public Safety, this should include things like matches, snacks, a whistle, a cell phone charger, flashlight, blankets, a shovel, booster cables, even cat litter or another form of sand that can be poured on the road.
Caron also noted it’s important to keep extra warm clothes in the car, and during severe weather Hewett said to always let someone know if you’re on the road and when you should arrive at your destination.
Additional resources
Caron also noted that Semcac, a nonprofit community action agency serving southern Minnesota, is able to provide another cold-weather service for residents — assistance with heating costs. Through its Energy Assistance Program, residents making roughly 50% or less of the state median income can get help paying their bills this winter. More information and an application form are available on the agency’s website at www.semcac.org/community-development/energy-assistance.
Those wanting to stay on top of severe weather events can sign also sign up for Rice County’s Everbridge Community Notification System. Residents can register for notifications via text, phone call, email or all of the above at co.rice.mn.us/272/Everbridge-Citizen-Alert.