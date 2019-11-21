As of late, the city of Faribault has had more success than Northfield in attracting housing the average worker can afford.
The two cities this year, however, have both taken a step forward in tackling that need.
A 76-unit apartment complex at the old Evergreen Knoll Supper Club site in Faribault and phase two of Spring Creek Townhomes in Northfield are expected to go ahead after securing funding Thursday from the Minnesota Housing Finance Agency. Gov. Tim Walz and Minnesota Housing Commissioner Jennifer Leimaile Ho announced the investment at a ceremony in Minneapolis on Thursday. The projects are part of more than $250 million in tax credits for affordable housing projects approved statewide.
A Faribault staple for 45 years, the popular supper club at 405 Western Ave. inhabited a historic building that dated back to the late 1880s. The building was razed shortly after the club closed in 2004 and the lot has sat vacant ever since.
Once finished, the project — along with two others already given the go-ahead — will mean more than 200 additional housing units.
In 2015, the city rezoned the property the former supper club site to high-density residential to accommodate the proposed construction of an 82-unit apartment building. Despite initial enthusiasm for the project, it never materialized.
Efforts to build an apartment complex on the site were rejuvenated this year with the involvement of MWF Properties, a Minneapolis based development firm. MWF has laid out preliminary plans which would include a mix of one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments.
According to a Daily News report from earlier this year, the complex would include 90 underground parking stalls and 84 surface parking stalls. At least one underground spot would be included with each rental unit. Additional amenities would include on-site management, a community room, fitness center, secure access, 24-hour surveillance, a secure package room for mail, hanging bike racks and in-unit laundry.
Units in the apartment complex would be income restricted to 60% of the median area income. The apartments could be on the market as soon as 2021, with construction starting in 2020, according to Faribault City Council documents.
Funding for the apartment complex comes as a welcome development given Faribault’s significant housing shortage. The city’s vacancy rate sits at less than 1%, and Community and Economic Development Director Deanna Kuennen has said that many families are getting priced out of the city.
Unfortunately, the housing shortage has contributed to a workforce shortage that has grown in recent years. In recent years, four foreign-owned businesses (Japanese-based Daikin Applied, French-based Saint-Gobain, Mexican-based La Costeña, and German-based Aldi), along with numerous domestic firms. have made significant investments in Faribault.
Kuennen said that when she talks to local businesses, the most frequent issue she hears about is the shortage of housing. She noted she is committed to focusing the resources of the city’s Economic Development Authority on the challenge.
Another proposed local site did not make the cut for this year’s round of tax credits. That proposal called for a 69-unit apartment building on the old Lockerby Sheet Metal site, 217 Mill St. just south of the viaduct. Earlier this year, the city purchased the property for $513,000, and quickly entered into a development agreement with Roers Companies. Under the agreement, 80% of units in the new apartment would be affordable housing, with 20% priced at market rate.
Faribault Community Development Coordinator Kim Clausen said she isn't surprised to see that one project was approved and one was denied. She said that the HFA's preference for spreading dollars throughout the state often makes it difficult for multiple projects in a single community to get funding.
Clausen said that over the coming months, the City Council will be in discussion with Roers about the future of the project.
$11.64 million for Northfield project
Minnesota Financing Agency awarded $11.64 million for the Northfield project. Construction of the 32 two-, three- and four-bedroom units, west of the current 28-unit first phase of the complex in southeast Northfield and completed in 2013, could begin next August and be complete by spring 2021.
The building’s 22 three-bedroom apartments are projected to have an average cost of $959. For the two four-bedroom units, the average will be $1,048.
People with developmental disabilities and those who have experienced homelessness will live in the building’s eight two-bedroom apartments and receive rental assistance.
The units will include washers, dryers, dishwashers, microwaves and ovens.
“Everything is made of quality materials,” said Three Rivers Community Action Director Leah Hall.
She said “a massive wait list” for the first phase necessitated building the second. Hall noted employers say they struggle to find employee housing and have discussed busing employees into the community.
Another reason she cited as making construction necessary is that multiple Northfielders are working at least two jobs and still struggle to provide for their families. Housing has consistently been a top priority for the city as a persistent shortage has left the community searching and kept rental costs high. She said the project caters to workforce and affordable housing needs.
Hall credited the city's Northfield Housing and Redevelopment Authority for purchasing the land the five apartment buildings will be on and the city for approving preliminary tax increment financing dollars for the project. She also thanked Laura Baker Services Association for helping Three Rivers understand the need for housing for people with developmental disabilities. South Central Human Relations Center is also a partner in the project.
Councilor David DeLong commended Three Rivers for the organization’s Spring Creek Townhomes work. He said the main concern he has heard from neighboring residents relates to the increase in road traffic in the neighborhood, especially when larger families move in.