Laura O’Connor never considered herself a runner or an athlete of any kind, but this past year marked a major transformation that has her eager to inspire others to keep going.
In preparation for running the Disney Princess Half Marathon Feb. 23, O’Connor spent the past year pushing through discomfort to meet her goal. In doing so, she surpassed her own expectations and made a community impact while revitalizing her own self-care regime.
Most recently, O’Connor ran 26 miles in six days. During that week she ran 9 miles in under two hours along the Straight River Trail, the farthest and fastest she’s gone. The other five days, she ran indoors, at the Northfield Area Family YMCA. Her husband, Nick, and their three children stood around her treadmill, cheering her on as she completed her final .2 miles at the YMCA Jan. 11.
“I keep having these moments where I can’t believe this is happening,” said O’Connor. “I have no fear in front of it.”
Supporters of O’Connor’s efforts donated a dollar for every mile she ran two weeks ago, and the donations are still coming. She’s raised $900 from running a marathon in a week, but in total, she’s raised about $6,000 for the Children’s Miracle Network, the celebrated charity of the Disney Princess Half Marathon. O’Connor was the top fundraiser for a while, until recently, but she has one month to go.
“I should be able to finish [the marathon] in under three hours, but it’s not even about that, but about finishing something I started,” said O’Connor.
Needing a change
After giving birth to three children in seven years, O’Connor decided to make a change in her approach to self-care, which had taken a back seat. Working as a project manager for Corporation One, she decided to apply her career skills to her personal life. Self-care became a project to manage.
O’Connor decided to sign up for the Disney Princess Half Marathon for 2020. She had worked at Disney World for six months during college and remembers watching marathon runners make their way through the park. O’Connor thought to herself at the time, “That would never be me,” but decided years later to prove herself wrong.
To run the half marathon in Florida, O’Connor knew she needed to set sub-goals in the year leading up to the main event. She started a Facebook page called Project Me as a motivation for herself and other women working on their personal growth. To train physically, she completed six 5K runs as well as the Faribault Turkey Trot last year. Searching for a fitness home base, she tried out different gyms about 30 days to three months at a time.
The Northfield YMCA offered one thing O’Connor needed especially: a child care unit. She brought her 2-year-old daughter Kate to the YMCA’s Child Watch center after dropping off her other two children, 4-year-old Ella and 6-year-old Will, at school. It took a week for Kate to adjust to the new place, but soon she began referring to the YMCA as “Kate’s school.”
“She’s my accountability and she’s 2 years old!” said O’Connor of her youngest daughter.
Keeping it up
Since the day after Labor Day 2019, O’Connor has gone to the YMCA consistently. Even on the days when she felt a dip in motivation, she persevered.
Krista Danner, who became the CEO of Northfield YMCA in April 2019, said O’Connor was “one of those individuals who stood out immediately.”
Danner said she’ll never forget one Monday morning in particular when O’Connor stepped inside her office and said, with tears in her eyes, that the YMCA changed her life in so many ways.
“We are so proud of her here,” said Danner. “So many people know her story. There’s other members who know her and cheer her on. She shared she comes here every day, even when it’s hard. I shared with her most recently that not only are we so proud of her, but she is an inspiration to so many others.”
Outside the gym, O’Connor chose to fundraise for the Children’s Miracle Network, the Disney Princess Half Marathon’s charity. All three of O’Connor’s children had received care at children’s hospitals, so fundraising gave her an added purpose.
O’Connor’s fundraising goals led her to spearhead the first Kids Challenge Course in August 2019, outside the Faribault Hy-Vee. Following the success of the challenge course, which included obstacles and family entertainment, Hy-Vee hired O’Connor as a KidsFit coordinator. She’s planning another Kids Challenge Course for summer 2020, this time in support of a local recipient.
To keep her motivation going, O’Connor has already signed up for two 10K marathons to run in the summer. And she and her family continue going to the YMCA, for swimming, running and child care.
“I just want to encourage anyone out there who’s trying to make a change, that it’s possible,” said O’Connor. “I feel like if I can do it anyone can because I was really stuck. You just have to push past the uncomfortable and the fear.”