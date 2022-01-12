Residents who live on seven Faribault streets will see work crews this spring, improving roads, curbs and gutters, and in some cases, sidewalks.
City officials on Tuesday approved spending $1.765 million on road work in these neighborhoods:
• Alexander Drive – Second Avenue NW to Fairgrounds Drive
• Sixth Street NW – Central Avenue to Eighth Avenue NW
• First Avenue NW – Second Street NW to 13th Street NW
• Eighth Street NW – Central Avenue to Second Avenue NW
• 10th Street NW – Central Avenue to Second Avenue NW
• 11th Street NE/NW – First Avenue NE to Second Avenue NW
Newhall Drive – Parshall Street to Matteson Street
The projects were chosen based on the city’s pavement management system, which assumes a 50- to 60-year life cycle for streets. Roads get five rounds of sealcoating and two overlays over that time period, before being reconstructed.
City Engineer Mark DuChene said the city held a virtual project open house for property owners, in part because of the COVID-19 pandemic, “but partly also because we’ve had a lot of positive feedback from people who like that option to watch our presentations on their time.”
He said he received comment from only one resident, who had a question about repairing an existing sidewalk.
During Tuesday’s City Council meeting, DuChene broke down specific improvements:
On Alexander Drive and Newhall Drive, crews will take off a layer of pavement and lay down 1.5 inches of bituminous, with some concrete curb replacement and storm sewer repairs. DuChene said a fence will be moved out of the Alexander Drive right-of-way.
An area that includes Sixth Street NW, First Avenue NW, Eighth Street NW, 10th Street NW, and 10th Street NE/NW will also get an overlay, curb replacement, and storm sewer repairs. DuChene said the city will complete partial sidewalks on 10th and 11th streets, identified in a newly adopted Comprehensive Sidewalk and Trails Plan.
The extensions also fit with Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) requirements to ensure accessibility for all residents.
“We should be putting in these sidewalks and making these connections or taking out the existing portions of them,” DuChene said.
Councilors will talk more during their Jan. 18 work session about the design of public parking lots 3, 5, and 6 at the corner of First Avenue NW and Third Street NW. Plans call for replacing concrete pavement with bituminous, concrete curb replacement, and improved landscaping. The city will also relocate or replace lighting fixtures.
A new design changes the parking direction 90 degrees, creates two-way access lanes, with the loss of one or two parking spots. Also, an alley on the east side of the block will open for two-way traffic up to the south side of the parking lot.
“Our intention here is to reconfigure the parking so it matches that long-term vision, without impacting any of the buildings there,” DuChene said.
Officials will talk more during their Jan. 18 work session about the parking lot design.
DuChene expects to develop plans and specifications over the next two weeks, with the goal of opening bids on Feb. 16 and awarding the contract on Feb. 22. Construction should start in May or June, depending on the weather and wrap up by July 31.