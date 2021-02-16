For bands and musicians across the country, the 2020 season was drastically different from any other.
The Lakelanders Barbershop Chorus of Faribault put its annual events and performances on hold, the Owatonna Community Band canceled its performances for the summer season and Ray Sands and The Polka Dots, of the Wanamingo-Zumbrota area, had a schedule that dwindled from four events a week to four events the whole year.
George Trudau, of the Lakelanders Barbershop Chorus, said their year came to a crashing halt right when the pandemic hit.
"Our chorus is full of people in the high risk groups, so we wanted to be very careful not to spread it," added Trudau.
They hoping this year will bring better times, as members receive the COVID vaccine.
Last summer, the Lakelanders Chorus was able to meet outdoors a few times since they could stay 6 feet apart and make use of the open air. Because they were able to sing together again, Trudau recalled it warming the members' hearts.
The Barbershop Harmony Society across the country has seen some bright spots with choruses meeting virtually and singing in their cars via microphones and FM transmitters. A lot of smaller choruses like the one in Faribault, Trudau says, don't have members quite as technologically adept to explore those virtual options.
In a typical year, the Lakelanders' schedule is filled with an array of events such as Faribault's Concert in the Park series, Valentine's Day/Christmas serenades, singing at the kettles and senior living centers, summer sing outs at church, the district convention contest and about four or five parades. One of the Lakelanders' biggest events of the year is its Hope in Harmony benefit, where all proceeds from the benefit are split between the HOPE Center, an advocacy center for women who've been victims of abuse and and Whispers of Hope, a Christian counseling ministry for women that offers short-term stays for women in need.
"We are looking forward to being able to contribute in that way," said Trudau. "Just lifting people's spirits with song is really important for both the people singing and hopefully those listening. That's what we get out of it on a personal level … We have a lot of fun and I sure miss it."
The Lakelanders Chorus runs with about 18 members, though Trudau said they'd love to add even more voices.
A pure love of music
Like the Lakelanders Barbershop Chorus, the Owatonna Community Band put the health of the whole band first last year.
Owatonna Community Band Board member Amy Vincelli said last spring its board decided to cancel the summer season ahead of time due to the pandemic.
"We have members who are elderly and we just couldn’t even think to risk their health. And the health of the whole band," said Vincelli.
Boasting around 50 members, members range from teenagers to retirees. The Community Band consists of musicians with various levels of musical experience who simply enjoy making music, no auditions are needed. The band brings area musicians together to rehearse and perform quality band repertoire for the enjoyment of its audience.
Current directors are Peter Guenther (Owatonna High School Band director) and James Best (former OCB director). The band is entirely volunteer and is made up of people from surrounding towns.
Vincelli said typically the band performs six concerts in a summer season with four of those being in Owatonna's Central Park for the 11@7 Summer Concert series. Formed in 1977, the band is a summer group, with practices typically beginning in May. The last performance of the year takes place in mid August, on opening night of the Steele County Free Fair.
As for this year's season, Vincelli indicates the board is just beginning to discuss if this season is a go or if it will need to be canceled as well.
Making people happy
Ray Sands of The Polka Dots said the band played a total of four jobs last year, a drastic change from when they'd play that many in a week.
"It was a big change from normal, that's for sure," added Sands.
Typically, the band plays at several county fairs like Steele, Mower and Goodhue, along with numerous events.
Over the years, the band has performed for two vice presidents, many governors, took part in a show on Garrison Keillor's "A Prairie Home Companion" and at the Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C. Other highlights include being invited to play at the International Polka Festival in Kitzbuhel, Austria, and touring in Scandinavia. The band was also featured on Jason Davis of KTSP TV's "On the Road" show.
Sands, who has been playing in a band for over 80 years, got his first accordion when he was 9. In November 2000, he was inducted into the Minnesota Music Hall of Fame.
"It's been quite an exciting life," said Sands. "We've had a lot of exciting events over the years."
He remains hopeful this year could lead to more performances as more and more receive the COVID vaccine, as last year was pretty monotonous for him. Sands said he received many letters and calls from fans who missed hearing the band play.
"We have followers that go everywhere we go, they would probably follow us to the moon," said Sands with a laugh. "They were all disappointed that the events were canceled, but there's nothing we can do about it. I was quite bored myself, but you can't fight the elements. At least I'm alive and getting close to being safe [with the vaccine]."
Sands enjoys playing polka music because it's very rewarding knowing it's impacting people in a positive way.
"Old time music is happy music," said Sands. "It makes you feel good to see you're making people happy."