‘Tis the season for holiday cheer, family gatherings and winter activities. This time of year is also referred to as “flu season.”
With many people focusing on the COVID-19 vaccines and boosters over the last year, flu vaccines are still just as important, according to local Sterling Pharmacy Manager John Deranek.
Along with multiple COVID-19 variants beginning to circulate, experts are encouraging all, who are able, to get both the COVID-19 vaccine booster and the flu shot to prevent the spread of both viruses.
Flu vaccines and COVID-19 vaccines and boosters can be given at the same time, but this has the potential to increase side effects for some people. Deranek said that, if people are worried about the side effects, that they can wait two weeks following their COVID-19 vaccine and the flu vaccine to minimize the risk.
“Last year, we did more flu shots than ever,” Deranek said. “This year, we haven’t given as many, but the numbers are still above average. I’ve seen a few cases of the flu so far this year, so it's out there and it’s easy to get the vaccine.”
Nearly all pharmacies in the area offer the flu vaccine either by walk-in or appointment. Deranek said that at Sterling Pharmacy, they offer both appointments and walk-ins. In the event they’re busier than normal with walk-ins, they may suggest those seeking a vaccine to make an appointment.
The Minnesota Department of Health releases a weekly influenza and respiratory illness activity report. The most recent report, with a week-end of Dec. 4, shows that 21 individuals in the state have been hospitalized so far this year, due to influenza, with the median age at the time being 34 years old.
Deranek said that the flu vaccine greatly decreased the chance of someone experiencing serious complications from influenza and that everyone who is eligible to get the vaccine should, especially those over 65 years old or considered immuno-compromised.
“Things are getting back to normal compared to last year; people are back in the office and school, so it's expected to see more cases than last year,” Deranek said.
According to the World Health Organization (WHO), there are four types of seasonal influenza viruses. They are types A, B, C, and D. Influenza A and B are the viruses that are most commonly associated with the seasonal epidemics of the flu.
The flu virus has an incubation period of about two-to-four days and is transmitted easily through coughing and sneezing. It is recommended during this time of year to be extra diligent in washing hands, covering your nose and mouth while sneezing or coughing and to stay home if you are not feeling well, according to the WHO.
“Most transmissions can be prevented by simply staying home when not feeling well,” Deranek said. “And make sure to mask, wash hands, and sanitize after touching public door handles and things such as that.”
Yearly flu vaccines are recommended, because the flu virus changes every year, and the vaccine changes along with it to ensure those receiving it are protected. For those who have never received a flu vaccine, an initial dose and booster is needed approximately four weeks following the first.
It takes approximately two weeks for the body to build up its immunity following the vaccine, so Deranek recommends getting the vaccine sooner rather than later.