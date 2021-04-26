Despite cooler-than-average temperatures and a notable recent dry spell, local farmers are feeling plenty of optimism as they plunge headfirst into planting season.
With temperatures expected to hover in the 60s and 70s, the upcoming week is expected to be a big time for planting. Some local farmers have already gotten a solid head start, with Wheeling Township farmer Keith Schrader saying he’s already managed to plant about 40% of his corn.
On average, Dennison area farmer Brian Eggum said that he believes his neighbors have around 10% of their corn planted, but he’s closer to 30%. Having made solid progress on the corn, he’s started to move onto beans as well.
“We’re well ahead of schedule,” added Steele County farmer Dan Deml. “We haven’t had any challenges getting into the field.”
According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Crop Progress and Condition Report released on April 26, farmers have planted about 18% of their corn crop. That puts them about three days behind last year’s pace, but in line with their historical average.
Eggum said it has been an unusual spring because it started out particularly warm and has cooled off. The warm temperatures raised the soil temps to a level conducive to corn and soybean growth - but the calendar said to wait.
Now the picture is much the opposite, with the calendar saying it’s time to go and the soil temps saying it’s time to wait. While the cool temperatures could slow down the crop growth a little bit, Schrader said farmers should be fine so long as warmer temperatures this week persist.
“What you really don’t want is for the soil to warm up, then cool down and warm up,” he said. “Then the seed will have already sprouted and then it will have trouble.”
Farmers would also very much like to see some light rains over the next few weeks. Eggum said that dry soils have made tilling easy but that unless they get some proper hydration soon, the crops will start to have trouble.
“The ground tills beautifully because it’s so dry, but it’s kind of scary,” he said. “As long as we get some moisture soon, it could all work out.”
Across the state, most farmers are rating their topsoil moisture as at least “adequate” per the latest crop report. However, a growing contingent of farmers, significantly more than last year at this time, are saying their fields just haven’t gotten enough moisture.
Northfield area farmer Bruce Peterson said that in parts of western Minnesota, farmers have gotten a bit more rain as of late - enough to keep them out of the fields for a day or two. For the most part though, rainfall has been well below historical averages.
The good news is that markets remain relatively strong after roughly a half-decade of lean years. Last year represented a major turning point, as highlighted by a report from the University of Minnesota Extension and the Minnesota State Agricultural Centers of Excellence.
According to the report, median farm income rose to above $106,969 last year, more than twice the amount recorded in any of the previous seven years. The bounty was spread out around the market, as all types of farms saw net positive income for the first time since 2014.
The increase in revenues for local farmers came at the end of a topsy-turvy year like no other. It started with major breakthroughs on the trade front, as the U.S. secured new agreements with its three most important trading partners - Canada, Mexico and China.
Major commodity prices took another hit with COVID-19, shifting demand in certain market sectors and disrupting supply chains. Yet as government assistance was distributed and the market began to correct itself, things improved significantly.
“Prices are good now, we just need to get the crop in,” said Deml. “We’re very hopeful that this will be a good year.”