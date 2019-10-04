The gray, chilly Friday afternoon didn't rain on the Faribault falcon's homecoming parade. Beaming with pride and excitement, students lined the street to watch fellow classmates and schools show their passion for their schools.  

Reach reporter Michelle Vlasak at 507-333-3128 or follow her on Twitter @apgmichelle. ©Copyright 2019 APG Media of Southern Minnesota.  All rights reserved.

Tags

Load comments