A Faribault High School student who reportedly threatened to go on a shooting rampage at school earlier this week has been placed under house arrest following charges he made terroristic threats.
Because the student, Alexander Michael Henry, 16, is over 16 and the charges would be considered felony level in adult court, his name and court records are public.
In a social media message Tuesday night, Henry reportedly warned one friend against coming to school the following day as he was "thinking of shooting up the school." During a conversation between the two Wednesday morning, Henry acknowledged he was at school but wouldn't say whether or not he had a gun with him.
In messages to a second person Tuesday evening, Henry repeated his interest in shooting up the school, adding that he was considering suicide.
On Wednesday morning, one of the students shared the messages with school administrators who notified the school resource officer, stationed at the school.
Henry was then brought to an administrator's office and his backpack was searched. No weapons were found in the backpack.
During an interview with a police investigator, in which Henry's parents were present, the teen told officers he'd been struggling to make friends and to remain sober. He said he's been bullied and that that makes him feel anxious and "on edge."
He acknowledged sending the messages threatening to shoot up the school, saying he wanted others to feel the same pain he does when he's bullied.
Following a Wednesday hearing, Judge Christine Long ordered that Henry be placed on an electronic home monitor and that he not access any social media platforms. An initial hearing is set for Dec. 23.