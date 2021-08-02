Attorneys for three waste haulers that argued that a Goodhue County ordinance requiring them to deliver all solid waste collected in the county to the Red Wing landfill plan to appeal a federal judge’s dismissal of the case.
Attorney Eric Kaardal filed notice of the appeal July 20 following a July 13 order dismissing the case.
The case against Goodhue County and the city of Red Wing was brought in October 2020 by Wisconsin-based Paul Industrial Garage and two Minnesota companies, Countryside Disposal and Flom Disposal. The companies argue that the U.S. Constitution’s dormant Commerce Clause prohibits state and local governments from taking steps to inhibit interstate commerce.
While the county’s ordinance is designed to reduce the percentage of municipal solid waste ending up in landfills, increase the percentage of waste that becomes energy and transfer liability for its Bench Street Landfill to the state, it increases costs for Pauls’ Industrial Garage by about $50 per ton.
The plaintiffs also argued that the restrictions will mean a loss in business. In 2019, Paul’s reportedly did about $300,000 in business with Goodhue County customers.
The Kenyon and Wanamingo City councils complained about the ordinance before it was approved last fall, finding that it would increase trash hauling costs for residents in the southwest portion of the county in part because of its distance from Red Wing.
U.S. District Court Judge David Doty dismissed the case with prejudice, meaning the case can’t be refiled.
The plaintiffs argued that the county’s 2016 Comprehensive Solid Waste Management Plan, which commits to disposing all waste from county residents at the municipal facility in Red Wing, favors Xcel. The county is paying Xcel to accept its municipal solid waste, which the utility company converts to a material that can then be turned into electricity.
That arrangement puts the waste haulers in direct competition with Xcel, according to the plaintiffs.
Doty disagreed. The Commerce Clause, “intended to promote equity between similar in-state and out-of-state interests which compete in the same market” does not apply, he wrote, as the utility company and waste hauler provide different services.