Bethlehem Academy and Divine Mercy Catholic School's parking lot was transformed into a Halloween-themed paradise Sunday afternoon.
About 30 cars lined the edge of the parking lot, with each trunk decorated in a fun, unique theme.
While some stuck to traditional Halloween decorations, featuring spider webs and shades of oranges and purples, others took a bit of a different approach.
Despite the cool temperatures, seventh graders Sarah Tobin, Payton Bice, Aubrey Brown, Abby Bauer, Hayden Dillon and Aiden Conrad dug out their summer clothing and pool gear for their setup. Along with the pool noodles and floaties, the students also had a kiddie pool filled with sand and starfish.
Bethlehem Academy FFA students sported their best camouflage attire, and set a handful of duck decoys in a small kiddie pool. Their hunting theme was complete with duck calls made throughout the afternoon. Students weren't the only ones joining in on the fun, as teachers and staff from BA and DMCS gathered together to participate in the annual event.
Divine Mercy Catholic School teachers Mary Van Thomme, Patty Skluzacek, Kayla Halvorson and Nancy Ivers decorated the trunk of a vehicle with a construction theme, a nod to the potential construction of a new school. They handed out candy in tool boxes, while dressed in fluorescent yellow vests or shirts, gloves, safety glasses, hard hats and work boots. Ladders, traffic cones and other work equipment completed their setup, along with yellow caution tape. Bethlehem Academy staff Barb Johnson, Tami Anderson and Lisa Moon also participated and dressed up as deer, with Taylor Moon in camouflage attire.
Members of the community, including local businesses, also participated in the trunk or treat event. Liz Cronin, Melayna Schindle and Becca Washa, of Fernbrook Family Center, came up with a superhero theme and dressed for the part. Among many other participants were Faribault Transportation, the Faribault Fire Department and Faribault Police Department.
Just prior to the start Sunday's event, Kris Sauer, BA's director of enrollment & outreach, said it looked like a great turnout. A long line of trick-or-treaters waited to get going through the parking lot, and Sauer felt they were well on track to serve 1,000 attendees.
"People are great about donating their time and money," said Sauer. "We tell them to plan for 1,000."
Sauer said students of both schools also help out with the event. Service a large part of the mission of both schools, and for this trunk or treat event, the schools held a 'dress down day' where students were encouraged to bring in money or a bag of candy in exchange for a day’s off from adhering to the school’s dress code. The money helped purchase candy for the event.
Along with the decorated car and truck trunks, trick-or-treaters could also enjoy free hot dogs.