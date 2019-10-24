Governor Tim Walz and Department of Education Commissioner Mary Cathryn Ricker visited Faribault High School on Tuesday for a discussion of how to address a vaping crisis that has swept throughout the nation’s schools over the last few years.
With unique flavors and marketing designed to target children, vaping and e-cigarettes have rapidly passed traditional cigarettes in popularity among students. Newly released figures from the 2019 Minnesota Student Survey shows that the number of 11th grade students who reported vaping has increased 54% over the last two years.
The increase in the popularity of vaping has come as surveys show that students and adults perceive vaping as significantly less risky than smoking. Long-term studies on the effect of vaping are limited, but more than 1,600 vaping related illnesses have been reported to the CDC.
According to the Minnesota Department of Health, Minnesota alone has seen more than 70 such cases, with two reported deaths. Amidst the national outbreak of vaping-related cases of lung illness, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has advised Americans to avoid using e-cigarette products while further investigation is conducted.
Walz and Ricker took care to emphasize that they believe that taking a strict “Just say no” approach to addressing the vaping crisis would be neither helpful nor effective. They're traveling around the state and listening to students and staff in hopes of developing a comprehensive approach to reduce the rate of youth vaping.
Sophomore Faustino Pimentel said that many students believe that vaping is far less harmful than traditional cigarettes — a point borne out through the district’s own informal survey data. As hard as the school district has tried to educate students, the industry has heavily targeted students with advertising.
According to the CDC, eight out of 10 students say they’ve seen advertisements from the vape industry. In its advertising, the industry has worked hard to downplay the risks associated with vaping, portraying the practice as a safe alternative to cigarettes.
Vape liquid does generally contain far fewer chemicals than traditional cigarettes, but many vape fluids contain extremely high levels of nicotine. Nicotine is a highly addictive substance with detrimental health effects, including increased risk of heart disease.
A single pod of JUUL brand vape fluid, currently the top-selling e-cigarette brand in the U.S., contains as much nicotine as 20 cigarettes. Yet according to the CDC, two thirds of JUUL brand users aged 15-24 are not aware that the product contains any nicotine at all.
Locally, the Faribault School District has been fortunate enough to receive a grant which enabled it to hire Chemical Health Specialist Mallory Fuchs. Without the grant funding, the district doesn’t have the money in its budget for such a position, said Superintendent Todd Sesker.
Schools struggle
Even with Fuchs on board, district staff have had their hands full trying to address a spiraling crisis. Because many vape devices don’t give off telltale odors and are designed to look like common items such as USB flash drives, they’re easy to sneak into school.
As a result, many students are using their vape machines into bathrooms between classes. Faribault High School Senior Hamdi Abokar, one of three students invited to be a part of the discussion, said that unprecedented access has combined with traditional peer pressure to entice many students into trying vaping.
“Luckily for me, I think I have a strong family base, with parents that are comfortable talking to me about harmful behaviors, but not every student does… they think it’s the only way to fit in,” she said.
Assistant Principal Shawn Peck told the Governor that last year, the crisis became so bad that school officials were forced to place staff outside of restrooms during class breaks in an attempt to cut down on vaping usage.
“That’s when we knew this problem is getting worse than our ability to combat it,” Peck said.
Recognizing the situation as unsustainable, the district has opted to move away from a disciplinary approach. Instead of suspending students who have been caught vaping, the district has instead assigned those students to community service and worked to educate them about the dangers of vaping.
Walz praised the Faribault School District’s investment in educating students about the dangers of vaping. He cautioned that not spending the money to reduce the rate of vaping now could leave the current generation of students haunted by a dangerous addiction.
“This is making the case to taxpayers that we’re not saving any money by shorting these types of programs,” Walz said. “We’ve seen the horrific costs of tobacco … We can’t go through that again.”
Potential solutions
Across the state, and especially in Greater Minnesota, many districts are struggling to provide adequate resources for anti-vaping efforts. Walz said that the state will need to look at providing funding for additional resources to address the crisis.
He said he’s hopeful that the legislature will be able to come up with a bipartisan approach to addressing the crisis, including funding for education and potentially other reforms, such as requiring additional labeling and banning flavored vape liquid.
Minnesota is the only state in the nation where the State House and State Senate are not controlled by the same party, making bipartisanship necessary. Across the country, anti-vaping efforts have picked up support from both parties.
Last month, Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer signed an executive order that would have made her state the first state to ban flavored e-cigarettes. The measure won praise from the American Lung Association and the American Heart Association, but courts subsequently blocked it. President Trump has floated the idea of a similar ban.
Additional regulations on e-cigarettes also have broad support among legislators. Critics say that e-cigarettes have been developed so recently that regulations are still extremely lax.
As a result, many vaping products don’t come as advertised. The CDC has tested several types of vape fluids and found that in numerous cases, vape fluids advertised as having no nicotine did in fact contain nicotine.
State Rep. Brian Daniels, R-Faribault, attended the roundtable and said he’s optimistic that the legislature will be able to come up with a comprehensive bill to address the vaping crisis. He said that such a bill would need to include funds to educate students about the danger of the crisis, along with a crackdown on black market vaping liquids and improved regulation.
“We have so many black market chemicals coming out that are not regulated and not tested,” Daniels said.