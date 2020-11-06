After a season which was unorthodox but reached an unprecedented number of people, St. Olaf College’s Institute for Freedom & Community is wrapping up its 2020 lecture series with a discussion around the COVID-19 pandemic.
On Tuesday, University of Minnesota professor Mike Osterholm, an infectious diseases expert, will headline the last of six talks this fall centered around a single theme: “The Presidential Election and a Nation in Crisis: Polarization, Pandemic, Prejudice.”
When COVID hit Minnesota in March, the Institute was forced to cancel the remaining three events of its planned five event spring lecture series. Still, as the pandemic exploded and civil unrest followed, dialogue was perhaps more needed than ever. While St. Olaf restarted classes in the fall, it was still far from safe to have in-person gatherings. The Institute was forced to turn to online meetups - and Institute Chair Edmund Santurri said the effort has been a clear success.
“I can’t say enough about how gratified we have been by how this program has gone,” he said. “It’s gone so well that we are wondering when we’re back on campus, we don’t want to abandon the virtual format entirely.”
In addition to gaining a new online audience, the Institute has been able to partner with Minnesota Public Radio to achieve an even wider reach through its MPR News Presents program, MPR has broadcast talks with former Democratic Presidential candidate Andrew Yang and political analyst Amy Walter.
As with the other five discussions, Osterholm’s talk will be free and exclusively online. St. Olaf students will have an opportunity to submit a question in advance, and community members will be able to contribute a question as well during the event.
Santurri said the format has helped the discussions feel more inclusive and accessible for both community members and St. Olaf students. Furthermore, he said the theme of the discussions has been appealing and relevant for both students and community members. As a result, the Institute has managed to pull in crowds even for some rather unorthodox speakers with a diverse set of views. For example, one talk with Columbia University Professor James Shapiro focused around the relevance of Shakespeare in a divided America.
Other guests represented somewhat controversial and unique perspectives often not heard from, like Marcia Chatelain, an associate professor of History and African-American Studies at Georgetown University. Chatelain’s talk offered a critical look at the intersection of race, capitalism and politics. Her latest book, published earlier this year, examines the complex relationship between the civil rights movement, African-American communities and the fast food industry.
On the other side of the spectrum, the Institute recently hosted a conversation with Yale Professor Carlos Eire. A Cuban refugee who migrated alone at the age of 11, Eire has become both a leading scholar of the Reformation and a critic of Cuba’s regime and leftist ideologies.
Osterholm’s talk will bring the fall discussion series to a close on an issue that has been at the top of so many minds over the course of the year. As an infectious diseases expert, Osterholm has called for an aggressive approach to the pandemic, including strict lockdowns.
Santurri noted that the pandemic has been on the Institute’s radar for some time. In the first lecture of 2020, held at the end of February, pandemic expert John Barry said he expected the pandemic to be overwhelming and discussed various strategies to combat it.
With the lecture series returning to COVID for its final discussion of 2020, Santurri said he would not go easy on Osterholm. Instead, he pledged to maintain his tradition of playing “devil’s advocate,” offering rigorous and critical questioning of all points of view.
“My job as a moderator is not just to listen to what they say but to put questions to them that would be put to them by people with whom they disagree,” he said.
The Institute for Freedom & Community was founded at St. Olaf in 2014, with the goal of encouraging free inquiry and meaningful debate of important political and social issues. The institute regularly brings expert speakers to campus to explore these crucial ideas.
Since 2016, the Institute has been chaired by Santurri. A professor of religion and philosophy at the college since 1980, Santurri touted the Institute’s role in promoting civil exchange of ideas in a polarized age.