Five of eight buildings on Faribault’s historic Farmer Seed and Nursery Co. site will come down, after the city’s Historic Preservation Commission approved a demolition permit Wednesday.
That still leaves three buildings up, including the building with the well known painted strips that run across two sides and say "Farmer Seed and Nursery Co"; that building is located at the intersection of Fourth Street Northwest and some old train tracks. However, the seven-story structure located directly behind and displaying the famous "Faribo Seeds" signage, is set for demolition; the developers hope to save the panels to restore the sign for the future.
"Even though the building appears to be bricks/blocks, it's actually metal panels on the outside of a wood building," Faribault Planning Division Coordinator Pete Wadlock said.
The advisory group reviewed the permit at the City Council’s direction. Staff liaison Waldock said, if the commission denied the permit, owner KK&G Properties could have appealed the decision. With the HPC's approval, the topic does not need to return to the City Council (unless there is an appeal, which is unlikely), and the developers can move ahead.
Because the site is on the National Historic Register, the council could've asked for a more thorough review process, but they stopped short of that measure, instead allowing the HPC to consider the demolition permit and make a decision.
City officials have wrestled with the loss of a third historic property in recent years, including two over the past six months. In September 2019, the council agreed to demo the former Columbia Hall at 27 Third St. NW,. The hall was built in 1875. And in September this year, councilors approved a demolition permit for the Johnston Hall tower on the Allina Hospital District One Hospital campus.
Four of the buildings that sit on the Farmer Seed site (between Fourth and Fifth streets NW) have so much water damage and mold that they're unsalvageable, El-Sawaf said to the Faribault City Council Nov. 2. A fifth built in 1980, she added, adds little to the site either aesthetically or historically.
Ironically, the oldest building on the property is in good condition, as are concrete structures that sit at the rear of the site. Built in the 1890s, the southwest portion where the retail store was located, was first occupied by the Faribault Thresher Co. before being purchased by Farmer Seed in 1899. The remainder of the buildings were constructed between 1902 and the 1920s. And that's where the problem lies, said El-Sawaf and Faribault Building Official John Rued.
The roofs of the four central buildings leak and the water is traveling from the upper floors to the basement. Original wood floors are saturated or are so soft that El-Sawaf's foot went through them recently. The buildings are so filled with mold that one of KK&G's employees had to be hospitalized for breathing issues. Support beams have been notched in places, potentially reducing their effectiveness. Many have been painted, making it difficult to assess how much load they can handle.
Commissioners of the HPC seemed reluctant Wednesday but also resigned to the property’s fate. The sections included in the permit all have significant damage caused largely by exposure to the elements over the past several years.
Nicole El-Sawaf, representing KK&G, said more than 30 companies interested in working on the redevelopment project have gone through the buildings, then backed out.
“I’ve never had a building where no one would give me a quote on things,” she said. “Once you start tearing it apart, you don’t know what you’re getting into.”
Structural engineers are already working on demo plans, which will leave open the back of the three-story, wood frame building being preserved. El-Sawaf said the company will build a wall to enclose it, with the design to be discussed at a future meeting.
Asked how a permit delay would affect plans, El-Sawaf said the project would become more expensive as the property continues to deteriorate. The company also can’t get quotes for site work or bank financing until demolition is approved.
“It’s not getting any better. We need to fix structural issues to avoid another roof collapse,” she said. “Until we get a demolition permit, it’s a no-go.”
Commissioner Sam Temple said it seemed clear KK&G was working “in good faith” to restore the property “in a way that’s historically appropriate.” “Keeping part of the story alive is sometimes the best we can do with historic preservation,” he said.
KK&G, which typically turns blighted properties into storage facilities, plans to create multi-family housing. El-Sawaf said the company has considered a mural and other design ideas to reflect the Farmer Seed and Nursery Co.’s history.
“There’s a lot of cool ideas on the table,” she said.
The permit was approved on a 5-0 vote, while Commissioner Karl Vohs abstained. Vohs said he generally supports KK&G’s plans.
“I’m wishing for more information … a plan that shows the wall schematics and general information about how work will be accomplished,” he said. “I think doing a demolition permit for a building that’s on the National Register, you should have more of your i’s dotted and your t's crossed."
The permit approval comes with three conditions discussed at length during the 90-minute meeting:
• Construction of a wall to enclose the three-story wood frame building and take any other prudent actions to preserve the remaining buildings
• A written “executive summary” from ISG, which provided a Structural Evaluation Report in 2019, with more current information on the property condition
• Recognition that demolition and redevelopment could lead to the loss of standing on the National Register of Historic Places.