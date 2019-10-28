This week, the Faribault Police Department is looking for Kayshawn Chambers, 23, and Jasun Howell, 24. Chambers is the subject of arrest warrants in Rice, Waseca and Olmsted counties for contempt of court, fifth-degree controlled substances, theft and no contact order violation. Chambers is 5’8” tall, weighs 130 pounds, has brown eyes and black hair. Howell is the subject of arrest warrants for third-degree DWI and fifth-degree assault. Howell is 5’7” tall, weighs 150 pounds, has blue eyes and brown hair. Anyone with information about Chambers or Howell is asked to call the Police Department at 507-334-4305.
spotlight
Warrant Watch
Suzanne Rook
Reach Regional Managing Editor Suzanne Rook at 507-333-3134. Follow her on Twitter @rooksuzy
Load comments
Most Popular
Articles
- Faribault man charged with burglary suspected of up to 14 others
- Faribault man facing assault charges after alleged stabbing
- Norita D. Reuvers
- Patty Kay Olson
- Lonsdale man identified as South Dakota drowning victim
- K-W High School principal charged with DWI
- Frank "Sonny" H. Zabel Jr.
- Southbound I-35 concrete repairs completed from Elko New Market to Faribault
- Mark "Cid" Choudek
- Kathleen 'Kathy' Haug
-
Oct 28
-
Oct 28
-
Oct 28
-
Oct 28
-
Oct 29
Around the Web
- Farm Bureau Financial Services Announces the Addition of Wealth Management Advisor Chris Benda with $140 Million Assets Under Management
- BenFred: What should have been a special Mizzou season has lost its luster
- 5 takeaways from the Arizona Wildcats’ 41-31 loss to Stanford
- Hawkeye 10 @ 10: Chauncey Golston emerges on defense
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.