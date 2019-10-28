This week, the Faribault Police Department is looking for Kayshawn Chambers, 23, and Jasun Howell, 24. Chambers is the subject of arrest warrants in Rice, Waseca and Olmsted counties for contempt of court, fifth-degree controlled substances, theft and no contact order violation. Chambers is 5’8” tall, weighs 130 pounds, has brown eyes and black hair. Howell is the subject of arrest warrants for third-degree DWI and fifth-degree assault. Howell is 5’7” tall, weighs 150 pounds, has blue eyes and brown hair. Anyone with information about Chambers or Howell is asked to call the Police Department at 507-334-4305.

