A COVID-19 outbreak at Three Links Care Center has swelled to at least 74 residents and staff, nearly doubling since last week alone as the state continues to see a hefty spike in cases and deaths from the virus.
Three Links CEO Mark Anderson said that as of noon Tuesday 38 residents had tested positive for the virus since Oct. 20, including two since Monday. As of noon Tuesday, 36 Care Center employees had tested positive since Oct. 25, including seven since noon Monday.
Anderson said due to privacy concerns, Three Links is unable to share the location of any residents.
As of Nov. 3, 26 Three Links Care Center residents and 16 staff members had tested positive for the virus over the prior two weeks. At the time, the virus had seemed to show signs of slowing at the Northfield congregate living facility. No resident had tested positive over the prior four days.
“We know this news may cause concern,” Anderson said Tuesday of the further spike in cases. “Our staff (is) trained to care for our residents in a calm, professional manner while following strict infection prevention measures.”
All residents are quarantining in their rooms, and indoor visits have been suspended with exceptions for end-of-life services “and other urgent needs,” Anderson said. Residents who have tested positive are reportedly being cared for in a designated area of the Care Center. Staff working in designated areas and is not allowed to cross into other areas of the facility. Anderson said Care Center residents and staff are frequently tested for the virus, and extra sanitation and cleaning of surfaces is being done on an ongoing basis. Anderson noted Minnesota Department of Health surveyors found no deficiencies within Three Links during a Nov. 5 COVID-19 survey of the Care Center.
The outbreak at Three Links, which offers a care center, senior apartments, assisted living, memory care and end-of-life services, comes as Minnesota saw a record high number of COVID-19 deaths from Tuesday to Wednesday with 56, including 38 in long-term care facilities. The state has recently set records for positive cases several times.
Five Rice County residents have died from the virus since Monday. Fifty-eight cases were reported in the county from Tuesday to Wednesday. COVID-19 has taken an especially high toll on those over 70. According to the Minnesota Department of Health, more than 80% of COVID-19 deaths within the state have been in that age group.
Gov. Tim Walz tightened restrictions on bars and restaurants Tuesday to slow the rapid spread of the disease, including instituting a 10 p.m. curfew for in-person service at restaurants and bars. In addition, bar seating and counter service will be prohibited; standing games like pool and darts will be limited. Beginning Nov. 27, wedding receptions and other events will be capped at 50 people, which will be further reduced to 25 by Dec. 11. School districts in Northfield, Faribault, Kenyon-Wanamingo and St. Peter are shifting away from in-person learning as the spike continues.
Steele County saw 14 new cases and five deaths from Tuesday to Wednesday. Six are hospitalized within the county.
Rice County Public Health Director Deb Purfeerst said in October that increases in positive tests and deaths from the virus across the state are expected as more people spend time indoors due to colder weather. At the time, she noted COVID-19 testing indicated Rice County was in a slightly better position in combating the virus than comparable areas. Still, she said it was most important that people follow existing guidelines to combat the spread of the virus, including minimizing close contact with others, quarantining for 14 days following a positive test, and isolating after being exposed to the virus.
This is a developing story. Look to the News for more information as it is released.