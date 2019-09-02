Furball Farm pet sanctuary is looking for donors to help build a much larger facility to house its population of stray, injured, feral and inhospitable pets.
The pet sanctuary was founded by former veterinary technician Julie Marvets in 2016 on a farm just outside of Faribault. A military veteran, Marvets became a veterinary technician with help from the GI bill. She’s spent the last 17 years helping to take care of those cats who have trouble fitting into a good home.
Marvets and a team of 43 volunteers work around the clock to give the cats the care they need. Many of Furball Farm’s cats are antisocial while others have difficulty living in a different home because of urinary issues. Furball Farm’s current facilities have gotten a bit small and are not designed to house such a large number of cats.
The new facility will not only be much larger but will be specially designed to suit the needs of the feline population. Platforms will be suspended from the ceiling with catwalks running in between them, and there will be ledges on the walls. Floors will be made of sealed concrete, the bottom three feet of walls made of steel, and beds will have fully washable plastic mattresses, making it easy for Marvets and her volunteer team to clean up cat-created messes.
In an effort to raise funds for the new facility, Furball Farm held a “Pizza and Pawsta” fundraiser Aug. 18 at Carbone’s in Faribault, which is owned by Julie’s husband, Tony. $1,350 was raised from the event and two generous donors added $1,000 each toward the building fund.
Nonetheless, Furball Farm is still well short of the more than $100,000 it will need to raise to convert a shed on the property to a new animal shelter. In an effort to raise more funds for the project, Furball Farms is working with Hamid Torabpour of Winterstate Creative.
Torabpour will create 30-second television commercials for local businesses. When businesses book their commercial, the shelter receives a portion of the proceeds.
Marvets said that Furball Farm is only able to support pets thanks to generous contributions from supporters. Marvets adds that while the need for a cat foster shelter is great, too many in the community who could support Furball Farm don’t even know that it exists.
Those interested can make a donation furballfarmpetsanctuary.com. Marvets said that any donation can make a difference, helping Furball Farm to build its new facility and continue to provide the cats the loving care they need.
“You know where your money goes when you come and see our facility, because we have so many cats,” she said.