In response to COVID-19 Hiawathaland Transit is making temporary service adjustments.
Starting Monday, all regular routes in Faribault and Northfield will be suspended, and public transit will be provided through Dial-A-Ride only.
Hours of service will be as follows:
Faribault – 6 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday – Friday, and noon-5 p.m. Saturday
Northfield - 6 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday – Friday, and 7 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday
Riders wishing to access Hiawathaland public transit services must call dispatch at 866-623-7505 x1 to schedule their ride with one of its dispatch team members.
Riders can schedule up to six days in advance or on the same day. Fares will be $1.25 per ride, and monthly route passes will be honored during this time.
We anticipate this change to last two weeks, with regular route service resuming Monday, April 13.
In collaboration with the CDC and state of Minnesota’s efforts to slow the spread of COVID-19, Hiawathland is asking any passenger with symptoms to stay home.