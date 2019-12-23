Faribault Police are warning residents to be particularly watchful of phishing and other online scams after some residents received fraudulent emails purporting to be from a local pastor.
The Rev. Paul Rieger of Faribault’s Trinity Lutheran Church says that he first heard about the scam emails in which it appear he's asking for gift cards to help a needy congregant about a week ago. Since then, a number of other church members have reached out to him to say they’ve received the emails also.
Rieger knows of at least one church member who fell for the scam and he fears that others may have as well. He added that some people who don’t belong to Trinity Lutheran have received the scam emails. Sent from an email address which closely resembles Rieger’s, the email asks recipients to buy an eBay gift card. In language Rieger described as “over the top,” it claims that Rieger needs the gift card to help a church member in need.
Rieger says he’s reported the email to law enforcement and encourages others who receive it to do the same. Rieger added that he wouldn't ask a church member for that kind of assistance other than through a face to face interaction.
Faribault Police Capt. Neal Pederson said that it’s important for people to be on the lookout for phishing scams, especially during the holiday season. He noted that often times, the emails themselves contain little clues that they’re not from the purported sender.
“Because it’s a season where people are asking for donations, people are more generous,” he said. “So there’s been an uptick in scams as people take advantage of the season.”
Gift card ripoffs
Last week, the Better Business Bureau issued a press release noting that many thieves are targeting gift cards this holiday season. Online and email related scams remain a huge threat, but even in-store purchases aren’t safe.
The BBB warned that many thieves are able to steal a gift card and use it before it gets to the intended recipient by removing it from the display rack and recording the numbers associated with it. It urged buyers to carefully inspect the gift card for signs of tampering.
The BBB's report encouraged consumers to read the fine print around gift cards because often times, companies may offer some anti-fraud protections. It also noted that if your card is lost or stolen, you should report it to the company immediately.
Seniors are often targets for scam artists. According to the American Journal of Public Health, 2 to 3 million seniors fall prey to such scams each year. That number could be even higher, because many cases of fraud likely go unreported.