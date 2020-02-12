When it comes to building a community of inclusivity, Faysel Ali and Claudia Garcia bring their separate experiences together to create a common vision.
In October 2019, Ali and Garcia joined forces to co-direct the Faribault Diversity Coalition. Both previously served as program managers for the coalition and together replace former director Gordon Liu.
Compared to his role as a program manager, Ali said being a co-director of the FDC requires more strategic planning rather than action.
“That is exciting, but I want to get it right and be flexible,” said Ali.
Garcia agreed her new position involves plenty of learning, but as a longtime supporter of the diversity initiative, she’s willing to take on the challenge.
Ali has lived in Faribault the past 11 years but previously lived in St. Paul and San Diego, California. Faribault is home, he said, as it’s the longest place he’s lived. He speaks Somali, Swahili and English fluently.
Unlike Ali, Garcia grew up in Faribault and began her role with the FDC with a firm knowledge of the community’s offerings. She considers Faribault a place rich in diversity, not only due to its sizable immigrant population but also with the Minnesota State Academies in town.
Ali and Garcia share responsibility as FDC across the board. The FDC is known for creating solutions to under serviced problems, offering citizenship classes, U.S. basics, English as a second language courses and health and wellness classes.
“We can create any program on the spot, and things change,” said Ali. “…We have to improve based on what the community is asking for.”
Since Garcia and Ali became co-directors, the FDC has also become a place for individuals to meet and network for a block of time. This function is unique to Faribault, said Ali, but more common in bigger cities.
Ali and Garcia also made the FDC building available for co-share opportunities for business starters who can’t afford their own office space. Liu, former FDC director, is the first to obtain a sharing space for his consulting business.
“Empower and lead by example,” is the philosophy Ali said he shares with Garcia. He explained this means allowing individuals the space to feel a sense of belonging and empowering them to participate in the greater community.
“We do what we can to show what’s possible,” said Ali, “… If we want to get things done, we can’t do everything ourselves.”
Ali was the first Somali speaker to work for Rice County Social Services. He loved the challenges this position presented, and after he resigned, he was pleased to see two Somali females employed there a couple years later, per his suggestion.
“I’m always excited,” said Ali. “I think we can do a whole lot of things when we get together. That’s where the magic happens.”
One experience of many
An indigenous woman of color with Latin American roots, Garcia recognized it can be scary for people to ask questions about unfamiliar cultures. What’s most important is that the speaker is friendly and comes from a place of mutual respect, she said, and the best place to start is simply a warm greeting.
Garcia also encourages individuals to recognize one person's story does not account for everyone's story when it comes to culture.
"Culture is not monolithic," said Garcia. "People have their own experiences and their own values."
Raised in a Spanish-speaking household, Garcia learned English in school as an EL student. When she began attending Faribault schools as a first-grader, after moving from Iowa with her family, she noticed few of her classmates looked like her. As she grew older, around fifth grade, she found Latinx students made up a larger portion of the immigrant population.
Growing up, Garcia recalls dismantling plenty of stereotypes and educating her peers about their false assumptions. Dealing with these conflicts while becoming fluent in English, she said, was a bit exhausting. But by middle school, Garcia said she felt more comfortable with her identity as a Mexican American.
As a high school student, Garcia fell in love with the International Festival in Faribault’s Central Park when she attended the first annual event.
“I held it so dear to my heart and remembered those experiences,” said Garcia. “When I discovered the FDC hosted it, I was so excited to be a part of it.”
As co-director, Garcia said she’d like to revamp the philosophy Sam Ouk launched when he started the FDC: “Together, we are one.” To her, this means challenging the Faribault community to cultivate the view that everyone is welcome, anyone can contribute to Faribault’s economic growth and the business landscape, and that that isn’t something to fear.
“I think it’s more than an FDC effort but a community-wide effort,” said Garcia. “… I feel like there’s so much opportunity and room to grow, and I feel we’ll get there.”