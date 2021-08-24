Northfield Hospital + Clinics and Mayo Clinic Health System on Tuesday announced a tightening of visitor restrictions as cases of COVID-19 increase, driven mostly by the highly contagious delta variant.
All visitors must be masked and keep social distance. Visitors with anyCOVID-19 symptoms are not allowed at all Northfield Hospital and Mayo facilities, including their clinics.
Northfield Hospital and Clinics
Hospital patients may have one adult visitor – the same visitor for a patient's entire stay. The visitor may come and go during visiting hours (9 a.m. - 7 p.m.); no overnight stays.
Children in the hospital may have two parents/guardians as visitors. One may stay overnight. Patients with disabilities or dementia may have one designated support person who may stay overnight.
Birth Center patients may have one consistent adult support person – the same person for the entire stay. This support person will stay the entire time in the patient room. A doula or support person may be here for active labor and delivery, and two hours after birth.
Outpatient surgery and endoscopy patients may have one visitor in the Surgery Center waiting room during surgery and procedures. Children having outpatient surgery may have two parents (or legal guardians) during their stay.
Other visitor restrictions in the Emergency Department and for outpatients, including the Cancer Care & Infusion Center, Imaging, Breast Care Center, Lactation, and Lab. Children may have two parents (or legal guardians) parents during their appointment.
Mayo Clinic Health System
Mayo Clinic Health System's Southeast Minnesota Region will reduce the number of visitors allowed in its hospitals and clinics to one designated visitor per patient, beginning Wednesday, Aug. 25. This change affects hospitals in Albert Lea, Austin, Cannon Falls, Lake City and Red Wing, Minnesota, as well as all Mayo Clinic Health System clinics in the region.
Find up-to-date guidelines on the Mayo Clinic Health System website, mayoclinic.org.
Mayo's off-site COVID-19 testing facilities will reopen as follows:
Due to demand, patients in Albert Lea, Austin, Owatonna and Red Wing will soon be directed to new locations for COVID-19 testing. The off-site testing sites will be open for appointments weekdays from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and weekends from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Beginning Sept. 4, weekend hours will also be 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
• Albert Lea East Annex — location on St. Mary Avenue opens Aug. 25.
• Austin 510 Building — location on Second Street Northwest opens Aug. 25.
Owatonna Southview Building — 134 Southview St. opens Sept. 1.
Red Wing — location will be announced within the next week.
Appointments are required for all COVID-19 testing. Patients can call 507-434-9929 to schedule a COVID-19 test in Albert Lea, Austin, Owatonna or Red Wing, or call 507-293-9525 to schedule a COVID-19 test in Rochester.
Patients with symptoms who are unsure if they need a test can continue to call the Mayo Clinic COVID-19 Nurse Line at 507-293-9525 or use the Check Symptoms assessment tool on Patient Online Services. If a test is needed, patients can schedule one.
Mayo Clinic Health System is offering COVID-19 vaccinations during all primary care and medical specialty appointments in Albert Lea, Austin, Cannon Falls, Faribault, Owatonna and Red Wing. It's also providing additional vaccine doses to immunocompromised patients who have already received two doses of either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine, per Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance. People are immunocompromised if they have a health condition or are taking medication that suppresses their immune system. At this time, immunocompromised patients who received the Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine do not require an additional dose.
Mayo patients who are immunocompromised will receive an email through Patient Online Services with a link to schedule a vaccination appointment.
To schedule an appointment, call 507-434-9929 (Albert Lea, Austin, Owatonna or Red Wing).