Faribault school leaders are well-aware that the transition back to school for families goes beyond new backpacks and school supplies this year.
Although classes resumed earlier this month, communicating with families remains an ongoing process throughout Faribault. To distribute some necessary materials in an accessible model, Rice County and school leaders have organized a Family COVID Resource Event from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday at the Rice County Fairgrounds.
“It’s a pretty simple event but it’s really purposeful,” said Bethlehem Academy President/Principal Melinda Reeder, who developed the idea for the resource night.
As they make their way through the drive-thru-style system, families can access at-home coronavirus screening questionnaires in their native languages and free produce. Families on Medical Assistance may also access free thermometers with their Medical Assistance cards. The Rice County Sheriff’s team will direct traffic as vehicles enter and exit the fairgrounds.
Reeder generated the concept of the event by attending weekly Rice County meetings to review updates on COVID-19 county protocols from the Minnesota Department of Health. She considered possible methods to promote at-home screenings, which would prevent families from sending sick children to school. She and Faribault Public Schools Superintendent Todd Sesker talked about hosting an easy-access pickup event at a convenient location.
Reeder and Sesker recruited a number of community partners to join in the discussion, such as Faribault Youth Investment Executive Director Becky Ford, Lyndsey Reece of Rice County Public Health and Sam Ouk, multilingual and equity coordinator for the Faribault School District.
As part of the community-wide discussion on equity, diversity and inclusion, Ouk explained that he and Reeder engaged in conversations about the segregation that happens in Faribault, despite it being a small town. Ouk joined the project with the goal of making it inclusive for all families.
“Any opportunity to come together and promote understanding, I will not turn down,” Ouk said.
Project partners coordinated phone calls with families who may experience difficulty in receiving information through newsletters and flyers. Cultural liaisons reached out to Spanish speaking and Somali speaking families to relay the message.
“They love hearing from us, so every time we call they’re usually very responsive,” Ouk said. “Having that ability to make that direct connection is just a little more special.”
Having extra produce on hand at the Community Action Center of Northfield, Program Director Anika Rychner joined forces with the developing team to make the event double as a food distribution. Student and staff volunteers from Faribault High School and volunteers from the Faribault Diversity Coalition agreed to help load clients’ trunks with the produce until products run out. John Dvorak, owner of the Rice County Fairgrounds, allowed the CAC to store its produce in the 4-H building for the distribution.
Representatives from the various schools involved in the effort also plan to hand out giveaways to families.
“I think this is a great event, and hopefully families will come out and support us,” Sesker said. “And a big thank you to Melinda Reeder for setting this all up.”