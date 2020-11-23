As a Faribault native who followed a long and winding path back to town, it’s safe to say that Sara Caron will bring a unique perspective to the City Council.
When she takes her oath of office next January, Caron will be the only new voice on the council, with voters opting to return incumbent Councilors Jonathan Wood and Royal Ross. She’ll bring with her plenty of fresh ideas guided by a lifetime of experiences.
Caron won a mandate running an energetic campaign that promised to open up the halls of city government. She regularly complained that working class people like herself are too often not represented in city government, and positioned herself as an alternative candidate.
Part of Caron’s campaign is familiar, such as promises to improve downtown and bring in more affordable housing. Yet even when it comes to housing, she took a different tack than most Council candidates, highlighting the poor quality of some existing housing.
“I don’t know if any of the council members have been in (some older apartments), but it’s not OK that people are living in some conditions,” she said at a forum hosted by the Faribault Chapter of the American Association of University Women. “No Faribault resident should have to live in substandard conditions.”
Caron’s activist spirit and vivid communication style are shaped by her experiences both in Faribault and away from it. A 1994 Faribault High School graduate, Caron went to college to get her degree in broadcast journalism. In the mid 90s, Caron worked for KDHL and Boxers, as the DJ for ladies night. Yet even as she got the opportunity to use and build on her training, she felt called away from the city that raised her -— and in 1997, she put her resume out on a brand-new thing known as “the internet.”
Thanks to the new technology, Caron was able to find a job at a small radio station in Cheyenne, Wyoming. Though she’d never even been there, Caron took the job and immediately found herself covering the City Council, Wyoming Legislature — even the local rodeo.
“It was one of the scariest things I've done other than running for City Council,” she joked. “But it was a great learning experience.”
While in Cheyenne, she went back to school at the University of Wyoming and earned a teaching degree. She then took a job at a small Christian Residential Treatment Center in rural Wyoming that hosted girls with behavioral and emotional issues.
There, Caron taught English and much more, serving as a key source of emotional support for the girls. She helped build a small theatre in the back of a barn for drama productions, and started publishing a newspaper with the girls.
“It was a healing experience for me,” she said. “I learned a lot about my own emotions and how they’re connected.”
Caron said that if the ranch was still open, she might well still be teaching there. When it closed, she was forced to find a new teaching job, this time at a residential treatment facility for boys back home in Minnesota. After several years teaching, Caron’s license expired and she decided against renewing. Instead, she found herself back home in Faribault, where she’s worked in several service jobs since.
Giving it a shot
Currently, Caron works as a server at the Depot Bar & Grill and a production manager at the Paradise Center for the Arts. While her tenure at the Paradise has been short, Executive Director Heidi Nelson said she’s made quite an impression.
“She’s really perfect at the job that she does for the Paradise, which is taking care of the performers who come in,” Nelson said. “She is caring and intuitively understands what other people need.”
Caron said that running for office had crossed her mind from time to time. Her background in journalism had left her perpetually “nosy” and interested in city government, and she found herself increasingly frustrated to not see anyone she really identified with in city government.
“Instead of being on the sidelines, and talking a big game, I thought I’d throw my hat in the ring and give it a shot,” she said.
Caron did well on Election Day, accumulating more than 5,000 votes for a comfortable first-place finish. Not since 2012 had any candidate for City Council, incumbent or challenger, tally as many votes as she did. Part of that strong showing may have come down to the desire of some Faribault residents for fresh voices in government. Still, as both incumbents on the ballot were re-elected, it’s clear there was something about Caron that set her apart from the others.
“I know a lot of people and a lot of people know me, and my reputation is a good one,” Caron said. “They know that I will do what’s right.”
Former Faribault Mayor Dean Purdie, a regular at the Depot, has gotten to know Caron as well. Purdie endorsed Caron in a letter to the Daily News, and said in an interview that he’s highly impressed with her leadership skills.
“I think of her as a good team player,” Purdie said. “I think that she’s going to help make Faribault a wonderful place to live.”
Making investments
If there’s one issue Caron has highlighted in her campaign, it’s the twin crises of mental health and addiction. She made an impassioned case for making investments to help Faribault residents struggling with both.
“It’s a shame we haven’t done much yet,” she said. “I grew up here, I know a lot of people who have suffered with addiction. We definitely need to do more.”
Caron said that while she’s always been able to count on a strong support system of family and friends, too many people have been left to fend for themselves. She noted that Faribault currently doesn’t have a homeless shelter for men — a situation she deemed “unacceptable.”
To ensure that funding is there to make investments in its people, Caron pledged to take a close look at the rest of the city’s budget. She said that she’s already identified some places where crucial savings could potentially be had.
“We need to do a better job taking care of the residents in town,” she said.
Nicole Louis, Caron’s longtime friend and a co-worker at the Depot, was effusive in praising her friend. As Caron did throughout her campaign, Louis highlighted her working class roots and unique perspective.
“She’s a hardworking person who’s had to work for the things she has,” Louis said. “She’ll have a great perspective for all citizens in Faribault.”
Louis noted that as someone who left Faribault and returned, Caron can see things from the perspective of young people who don’t see much of a future for themselves in Faribault. In her campaign, Caron highlighted the importance of improving “pride” in the city.
“She’s loyal, honest, compassionate and has a strong heart for Faribault,” Louis said. “She cares about our community and cares about everyone.”