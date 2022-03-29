A Morristown woman is facing a felony charge after she allegedly stole $50,000 from her employer in Medford.
Beth Allison Lamont, 35, was charged by summons Friday in Steele County District Court with one count of felony theft. The charge stems from an investigation that began in December regarding activity that took place from June to December.
According to the criminal complaint, the Steele County Sheriff's Office was contacted by the manager of Casey's Gas Station in Medford regarding an employee who had stolen money. The manager reportedly told deputies Lamont had walked off the job when she saw a different manage come to the store.
Text messages between the reporting party and Lamont allegedly show Lamont saying she didn't know what she was thinking and was "disgusted" with herself, but denying the amount of money she took was $50,000.
The manager reportedly told deputies Lamont would "pay out" from the register in the form of gift cards for snow removal or mowing, which corporate manages. Court records show Lamont made payouts in the following amounts:
June — $2,010.33
July — $4,166.32
August — $5,768.66
September — $6,505.62
October — $9,463.30
November — $21,112.20
The total is $49,026.43 and does not include amounts in December. Video surveillance from the store reportedly shows Lamon entering payouts, activating gift cards and pocketing the gift cards on 20 different dates. The theft was first reported by an internal audit, according to the report.
Lamont was previously convicted of felony theft in 2016 in Steele County for stealing more than $13,000 over a four-month period from Wee Pals Child Care Center in Owatonna, where she worked as a cook. Court records state Lamont then posed as a doctor and an attorney to avoid being arrested.
The theft included using the business' charge card to purchase third-party gift cards and groceries not for the daycare. Lamont was sentenced to five years probation, which expired Jan. 23 of this year. She also spent one day in the Steele County Detention Center.
Lamont's next court appearance is scheduled for May 23.